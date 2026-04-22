Airlines are facing a dramatic rise in fuel prices that is putting pressure on their bottom lines.

Since access to the vital Strait of Hormuz — which connects the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean — was largely closed due to the war in Iran at the end of February, average jet fuel prices soared nearly 73% to $4.17 per gallon on April 21, according to the latest data available from Platts Jet Fuel Assessment. Prices have increased more in certain regions, like Asia and Europe; the U.S. has been a bit less affected than other places, since its fuel supply isn't as dependent on the Middle East.

Still, airlines are racing to adapt to this new high-fuel-cost world. One of the quickest and easiest levers to reduce fuel expenses is simply to fly less.

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"We are meaningfully reducing capacity in the current quarter with a downward bias until we see the fuel situation improve," Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines, said earlier in April. At the time, the forecasts showed elevated fuel prices persisting for some months — even if the Iran war were to come to a close.

Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific Airways, KLM, Lufthansa, SAS, United Airlines and WestJet have also slowed growth or cut flights in response.

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Most of the reductions are occurring through "thinning" schedules: for example, canceling flights on off-peak days like Tuesdays or reducing the number of flights on a busy route from 10 to eight per day. Some airlines are taking it a step further and suspending or ending routes entirely.

Below is a list of some of the U.S. routes cut due to fuel costs, based on schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Air Canada

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): suspended from June 1 to Oct. 24

Montreal Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to JFK: suspended from June 1 to Oct. 24

YYZ to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC): suspended from July 16 until 2027

"Jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict, affecting some lower profitability routes and flights, which now are no longer economically feasible," Air Canada said in a statement. "Schedule adjustments, including some frequency reductions, are being made in response."

Delta

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to Keflavik Airport (KEF) in Iceland: will only operate from July 7 to Aug. 24 (was previously scheduled to fly from May 7 through Sept. 8)

DTW to Sacramento International Airport (SMF): suspended from June 1 to March 7, 2027

JFK to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Memphis International Airport (MEM) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL): suspended from June 7 to Sept. 8

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas: suspended from June 3 to Sept. 9 (with the exception of one flight on Aug. 23)

"Delta routinely adjusts its network as part of its normal planning process," a spokesperson said. "As part of our summer planning, we've made select adjustments across a small number of routes. Delta evaluates a range of factors when making these decisions and continues to offer extensive service for customers."

While they did not specify fuel prices as the reason for these suspensions, Joe Esposito, Delta's chief commercial officer, said earlier in April that the airline would reduce capacity to "recapture higher fuel prices."

Edelweiss Air

Zurich Airport (ZRH) to Denver International Airport (DEN) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA): all flights suspended indefinitely

"The adjustments are primarily due to the ongoing effects of the geopolitical situation, particularly in connection with the Middle East conflict, the development of fuel prices, and declining demand for certain destinations in the U.S.," Edelweiss said in a statement.

Norse Atlantic

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to London Gatwick Airport (LGW), Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (FCO): all flights suspended indefinitely

"This cancelation is due to the unforeseen global fuel crisis, and we unfortunately — with heavy heart — had to cancel our beloved LAX routes with too high fuel risk exposure," Bard Nordhagen, the chief customer and communications officer at Norse, wrote in an email. "This will protect sustainable future, and our ability to remain a reliable service for our passengers this summer."

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