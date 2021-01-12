The Maldives just got even more exclusive with The Private Island at the Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If Hilton’s still-new, uber-luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi wasn’t quite exclusive enough for you, your wish for something with even more panache has been granted.
On Tuesday, Hilton shared the details of “Ithaafushi — The Private Island,” a brand-new hyper-exclusive private-island experience at the Waldorf Astoria.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
This almost-350,000-square-foot private island is the largest of its kind in the Maldives, according to a press release from Hilton, and can accommodate you and 23 of your closest (and luckiest) family members, friends or colleagues.
The Private Island is home to two separate villas as well as one large four-bedroom residence and common living space, known as “Haali,” which means “the nest” in Dhivehi, the local Maldivian language.
One of the freestanding villas is located overwater and has two master bedrooms, indoor and outdoor showers, an infinity pool and a Jacuzzi, among other amenities.
The other villa, a three-bedroom villa has its own direct beach access and two swimming pools.
The main residence, meanwhile, features two king bedrooms, two queen bedrooms, Jacuzzis and direct access to the beach.
If you’re looking for the ultimate get-away-from-it-all vacation, this is the place for you. Your group can elect to have every one of your meals on the island, whether in the form of elegant family-style meals in the common area or within each villa.
Or, you can venture to the main resort to dine at any one of the property’s 10 food-and-beverage venues, which includes Terra, a restaurant that features bamboo dining pods in trees high above the beach. Or try an authentic Australian barbecue at The Ledge, which is helmed by Dave Pynt of the Michelin-starred Burnt Ends restaurant in Singapore.
If you’re lucky enough to find yourself there, you’ll also have access to a whole roster of water-focused activities, such as diving, snorkeling, watersports, yacht excursions and even access to a sand bar in the middle of the ocean that can be set up for private meals, sundowner cocktails or private yoga sessions.
Guests have access to a Wellness Concierge who can set up a range of treatments at the island’s overwater spa meant to promote wellness and help you disconnect and recharge. You’ll also find a “meditation and yoga pavilion,” fully equipped gym providing personal training sessions, swings in the sea, hammocks, sunken lounge chairs, a total of five pools, a giant LED screen for watching movies under the stars and even a dedicated children’s play area and pool — for the luckiest kids alive.
As you’d expect, The Private Island aims to provide the pinnacle in five-star service for only the world’s most discerning travelers. You’ll be welcomed by an entire team of personal concierges ready to anticipate any need or desire you may have while visiting the island.
While you may feel like a world (or two) away from anyone else on the planet, The Private Island is just a short boat ride from the main Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi Resort, which means you can reach the resort and your private island in under an hour by speedboat or about 15 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport (MLE) in Male.
Bottom line
The Maldives is already one of the world’s most remote and exclusive destinations, and it just became even more so with the addition of The Private Island at the Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi.
Hilton has yet to share what it will cost to book this ultimate private-island escape, nor do we know whether or not you’ll be able to use points for a stay. We’ll update this story with more information as soon as we get it. But with “base” rooms at the main resort regularly going for $1,000+ per night, we can tell you to get your wallet ready — this kind of exclusivity and over-the-top luxury doesn’t come cheap.
Featured image courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi — The Private Island
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.