This program lets you buy an airline ticket — and then watch it grow in value
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
At TPG, we paused traveling to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Local and federal governments around the globe are now debating the appropriate levels of isolation and distancing. Before booking that next trip, we recommend you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions. TPG is continuing to publish deals, reviews and general travel news to inform and prepare you for that trip, whether it is next month or next year.
Not sure when to book that future trip? Plusgrade may have a solution that could help you get better value out of your next flight.
For all your TPG news and more ways to save money subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Plusgrade, the company behind many airline upgrade bidding systems, just launched a new initiative called “Travel Again” that aims to accelerate the travel industry’s post-coronavirus recovery. Its plan? Entice travelers with certificates for flights that will grow in value over time. The first major airline to join the initiative will be LATAM airlines.
Related: Guide to bidding for flight upgrades for premium seats
Here’s how it works: You buy a certificate for $100 to $1,200 and that value will grow over time at a rate set by the airline. In LATAM’s case, the rate is set at 5%, so if you bought a travel certificate for $500, it would increase by $150 over six months, upgrading your certificate value to $650.
Related: State-by-state guide to reopenings
Related: Country-by-country guide to coronavirus reopenings
Airlines can choose to use the program differently to incentivize travelers who want to travel sooner. For example, Plusgrade said in a press release that it is “encouraging participating airlines and cruise lines to weight the significance of earlier travel. The suggested configuration is to make the certificate worth its highest value shortly after purchase, and then reach a lower level of increase as time goes on.”
Related: 16 industry experts share their thoughts on the future of travel
“In a world where people dream of traveling by air again as soon as possible, the Plusgrade Travel Again program helps both airlines and passengers by creating a genuine win-win scenario,” said Dr. Joe Leader, CEO, Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). “The program helps our airlines worldwide receive revenue today. It helps airline passengers that see their travel certificate investment grow quickly.”
Featured photo by John Milner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Additional resources for traveling during the coronavirus outbreak:
- How coronavirus is impacting airline award availability
- How coronavirus has left the travel industry reeling
- Airlines scale back inflight offerings due to coronavirus
- How to ward off coronavirus in your hotel room
- Guide to traveling during the coronavirus outbreak
- Extreme measures cruise lines are taking during coronavirus
Features photo by John Milner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.