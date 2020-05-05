Video: We’re on standby, together
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For the last 50 days, most of us have existed in a world that quickly and dramatically changed from everything we knew before. To stay safe, do our part and help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, we put leisure travel on hold and stayed home. There were canceled spring breaks, family getaways, honeymoons, birthday trips and gatherings of friends in places near and far.
It was the right call, but we badly miss the world and the people in it. We know many of you feel the same way. As travelers, we love to see, to do, to experience, to taste and explore. That desire to get out there and connect with the world is in our hearts, our minds and it’s the very core of who we are.
But for now, we wait. We daydream, plan and wait for the right moment to get back out there. That moment will come.
In the meantime, remember you’re not alone. Share this video with other jetsetters, road warriors and dreamers that you know feel the same way. We’ll all be on standby — together.
Featured image courtesy of Paul Liu / EyeEm / Getty Images
