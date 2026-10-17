As TPG's hotel reporter, I spend a lot of nights each year in hotel rooms. But this week I traded in the hotel for a stay at my friend's farm out in west Tennessee. It's been a good reminder that while satin sheets and made-to-order omelets are always great, hospitality comes in many shapes and forms.

But while I've been out taking it slow in the country, the world of hotel news has kept on spinning.

The most exciting news this week is that World of Hyatt has finally made it possible to transfer points between members online — and without having to fill out a PDF and email it in. The loyalty program also launched some new offers with Air Canada, like the chance to temporarily earn points between the two programs.

We also reported on a social-forward new hotel opening in Silicon Valley.

Here's the other hotel news you need to know about this week.

Hilton's LXR brand debuts in India

HILTON

Earlier this year, I stayed in my first Hilton LXR property, Ka La'i Waikiki Beach, LXR Hotels & Resorts, in Hawaii. I really enjoyed how the brand gives independent, luxury hotels a proper place in the points-and-miles world. Now, in Bengaluru, India, LXR is planting a new flag with the opening of The Den Bengaluru, LXR Hotels & Resorts. The resort features 226 rooms and suites, a rooftop Mediterranean and Indian restaurant, The Sanctuary Spa, a pool and even a game room called The Playhouse.

How to book: Rates at The Den Bengaluru start around $176 per night or 66,000 Hilton Honors points per night.

Related: Best hotels and resorts in Hawaii

The most exciting new hotel in Dallas is taking reservations

AUBERGE COLLECTION

As a native Texan, I pass through Dallas quite a bit while visiting my family up in the Panhandle. Next year, I'll be sure to spend an extra night or two at the highly anticipated new Auberge Collection hotel, The Knox. Now accepting reservations from Jan. 29, 2026, the Martin Brudnizki hotel in the Knox Street district is a design-lover's dream. Set right off the Katy Trail, the hotel is close to nature, great shopping, popular restaurants and everything else Dallas has to offer. Once open, the hotel will feature bars and restaurants, a spa and a pool to help beat the fierce Texas heat.

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How to book: Cash rates start around $800 per night.

The Plaza is closing for a few years

MATTHEW ZACH

When my corgi Splenda got invited to stay at The Plaza, NYC's most iconic hotel, a few years ago, we jumped at the chance. If a stay at The Plaza is on your bucket list, you'd better go soon; The Plaza will close for four years starting in January "for a restoration of the 18-story building's landmark facade," according to The New York Times. Luckily for folks heading to the city for holiday celebrations, there's one more chance to visit the hotel, which opened back in 1907, before the renovations start.

Related: The 24 best hotels in New York City

This hotel in Rome is helping guests experience "what dreams are made of"

GENERATOR

Hilary Duff inspired a whole generation of millennial travelers with the 2003 film "The Lizzie Mcguire Movie." Specifically, it had every tween with a television hoping to visit Rome (and maybe fall in love with an Italian superstar). In the Eternal City, Generator Rome is now offering the "What Dreams are Made of" package, which includes — on top a stay at the hotel — a day exploring Rome on a Vespa for two, a Lizzie McGuire-themed map of filming locations, a one euro coin to make a wish at the Trevi Fountain and two Lizzie McGuire-inspired cocktails at the end of the day.

In other news...