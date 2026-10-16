The Royal Hawaiian, an iconic part of Honolulu's Waikiki Beach for nearly a century and one of the world's most famous hotels, is getting an extreme makeover, just in time for its 100th birthday celebration.

The hotel, also known as the "Pink Palace of the Pacific," turns 100 in February of 2027, and the renovations are on track to be fully completed in time for the big birthday. The hotel is open during the remodel, with sections shut down as part of a staged renovation.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Set on a prime stretch of Waikiki Beach, The Royal Hawaiian has been attracting guests for generations. Built in 1927 in a Spanish-Moorish style, it was one of the earliest major resorts in Waikiki, following its older sister property, the Moana Surfrider, which opened in 1901.

The Royal Hawaiian is part of Marriott's collection of hotels in Honolulu, which means it's bookable with Marriott Bonvoy points.

The renovations are ongoing, but don't worry, there are no plans to ditch the famous pink stucco exteriors.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

I got to stay at this historic property late last year, and the rooms were lovely, but a refresh will be welcome.

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I stayed in the historic wing, the original part of the hotel, with its huge rooms and tall ceilings. There are 349 rooms and suites in the six-story wing.

The remodeled rooms (pictured below) will all have custom-carved furniture, dining tables for two and new bathrooms with glass shower doors and new vanities.

Rendering of renovated room at Royal Hawaiian. ROYAL HAWAIIAN

According to the hotel, " ... each guest room subtly nods to the golden age of travel, including styling elements reminiscent of vintage steamer trunks and elegant furnishings that evoke the curving lines of the building."

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For fans of the historic property, the hotel is keeping the historic wing's original wooden doors carved with the Hawaii state seal.

The Mailani Tower, which opened in 1969, is getting a full renovation, with all 179 rooms (including 11 suites) totally redone. All rooms face the ocean and have a private lanai.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

The lobby and public areas are also getting a big makeover, with lighter fabrics and furnishings.

Rendering of renovated lobby area at Royal Hawaiian. ROYAL HAWAIIAN

I got to check out another new addition to the hotel: a Historic Gallery that opened late last year in partnership with Matson Archives. The hotel offers twice-weekly historic tours that take you through the new space filled with artifacts from the 1920s, including those from its grand opening gala.

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The hotel has announced a series of major commemorations around the anniversary, including a special Royal Hawaiian Ahaaina Luau, the opening of a time capsule and a series of parties. Tickets for the events go on sale Oct. 21.

"This once-in-a-generation milestone offers an opportunity to celebrate the Pink Palace of the Pacific's extraordinary heritage, honor the cherished stories that have shaped its remarkable history, and create new memories that will inspire future generations for years to come," said Nicole Okuna, general manager and the fourth woman to lead the resort.

Hopefully, TPG can check out the fully completed renovations after the grand reopening and 100th birthday party early next year.

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