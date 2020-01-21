An iconic Florence restaurant will bring its famous truffles to NYC for just 18 days
Save your appetites, people. One of Florence’s most popular restaurants is opening in New York City.
Osteria delle tre Panche, which translates to “the tavern of three benches,” will be hosting a Chefs Club residency this February. Chefs Club, for those who are unfamiliar, is a restaurant group that hosts some of the world’s most famous chefs at iconic venues all around New York City, Taipei and Aspen. It started in 2012 as part of a collaboration between Starwood Hotels (RIP), the St. Regis Aspen and Food & Wine magazine.
Anyway, back to the truffles.
The original location in Italy is the tiniest restaurant in the city and, according to Robb Report, it’s “famous for serving the best truffles in Florence.” The menu features delicacies such as Milanese fried veal with truffle, truffle rice and fried eggs with truffle. They don’t mess around here.
If you’re not a truffle fan, we’ll try not to hold it against you. You could always order the spaghetti with asparagus, tomatoes and cured fish eggs. Either way, you’ll want to save room for the “out-of-this-world” cheesecake.
You’ll find the pop-up at the Chefs Club Nolita location in the historic Puck Building from Feb. 5 to 23. The residency has largely flown under the radar (until now — sorry!) so a handful of reservations are still available on Resy, as long as you’re OK with eating dinner after 9 p.m. Very European, we know.
You can also set a “notify” alert so you’ll be informed if a reservation on your desired date and time opens up.
This isn’t the first time one of Florence’s most famous restaurants hosted a pop-up in the Big Apple. Last summer, iconic panini spot All’Antico Vinaio opened its doors to hungry New Yorkers — and we heard reports that the sandwiches sold out in just a few hours every day. We can’t say we’re surprised.
If you’re hungry just reading this, don’t worry. We are, too. But before you start eating all the truffles under the (Tuscan) sun, be sure to have a card in your wallet that will earn you bonus points on dining. Our top picks are the American Express® Gold Card (4x), American Express® Green Card (3x) and Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x). The points will start adding up for your next trip to Italy before you can say “Massimo.”
Featured image courtesy of Osteria delle Tre Panche.
