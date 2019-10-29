St. Regis Aspen is looking for a ‘fur butler’ for its Bernese mountain dog
We may have just found the best job in the world.
The St. Regis Aspen is looking for someone to take care of its adorable Bernese mountain dog, Kitty. (Yup, the dog’s name is Kitty.) In fact, there’s a whole story behind the name, too. John Jacob Astor IV founded the St. Regis in 1904 and named his dog Kitty. The current Kitty arrived in Aspen last September, and was officially announced at the hotel’s annual Tree Lighting Ritual to celebrate the holidays. Santa himself delivered him as a gift! Talk about a job with some history — and humor — attached to it.
The ideal “fur butler” will take Kitty on daily walks, airport pickups and greetings, and even tours of the luxury five-star property. They’ll manage Kitty’s day-to-day responsibilities, as well as ensure the hotel’s pet program goes off without a hitch. Additionally, the butler will ensure that Kitty plays nicely with other guests and attends events, and will even coordinate monthly Bark ‘n’ Brews. The St. Regis Aspen is a pet-friendly hotel, so the fur butler will also help take care of guests’ furry friends.
According to the job listing, the fur butler’s “success is rooted in a deep passion for animals, service, uncompromising standards, the ability to anticipate needs and impeccable interpersonal skills. A keen interest in photography and social media is encouraged.” It’s probably not a bad idea to like dogs, either.
To apply, you’ll have to first post a photo to Facebook or Instagram and show off why you are the ideal candidate. Be sure to use the hashtag #kittysfurbutler. After doing that, email your resume to kitty@stregis.com and, of course, be sure to include all of your social media handles so the hiring team can check out your social prowess.
Kitty isn’t the only adorable hotel mascot on the block. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites and if we had to guess, you’ll want to book a stay at one of these properties, STAT.
If adorable dogs aren’t your thing (weird), but you still have the St. Regis on your mind, we can’t say we blame you. We put together this handy guide for you to figure out where you should put your Marriott points to good use. Anything is paw-ssible.
Featured image courtesy of St. Regis Aspen/Facebook.
