Oakland Airport now selling COVID-19 tests in vending machines
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Getting a COVID-19 test before traveling has proved to be a hassle, but one airport is betting that by offering COVID-19 tests in vending machines, it can help passengers looking for a convenient post-travel testing option.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Oakland International Airport (OAK) says it’s the first U.S. airport to offer vending machine COVID-19 tests and uses contactless kiosks located in both airport terminals. The test kits, which range between $130 and $150, were designed by Wellness 4 Humanity, while the vending machines were produced by Swyft.
“As one of the first airports to offer on-site rapid COVID testing, we are now providing even more testing options for travelers,” said Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland aviation director, said in a statement. “We still urge travelers to make sure they are current on any quarantines and regulations at their destinations.”
Unfortunately, if you’re heading somewhere that requires results upon arrival, this option won’t work for you as results take 24-48 hours to process. Additionally, for destinations such as Hawaii, it’s important to know what kind of test a destination requires — as the state only accepts PCR tests from a specific list of testing providers.
Related: How rapid COVID-19 testing can help travelers
As we’ve reported in the past, finding a reliable place to get a PCR COVID-19 test for travel with quick results is tough. In some parts of the country, it could still border on impossible. However, a growing number of U.S. airports now offer COVID-19 testing to all passengers or travelers on specific flights or heading to specific destinations.
Some current airport testing centers available within the U.S. include Anchorage International Airport, Dallas – Fort Worth International Airport, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
XpresCheck is currently open to passengers in the New York City area at Newark-EWR and New York-JFK, as well as Boston (BOS), Denver (DEN) and Arizona’s Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX). PCR tests are available by appointment or potentially via walk-up; costs vary. Many locations also provide rapid tests, but the Denver location is after security and open to ticket-holders.
Getting a negative COVID-19 test is likely to be a staple of pandemic (and even post-pandemic) travel — whether you’re coming or going.
All international arrivals into the U.S. are now required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The Biden administration is also “actively looking” at mandating negative tests for domestic travel.
Featured photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.