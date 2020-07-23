Breaking: DHS reinstates New York’s Global Entry, TSA PreCheck privileges
New Yorkers, rejoice: Your Global Entry privileges are back.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday that the agency would allow New York state residents to resume enrollment in Trusted Traveler programs including Global Entry, SENTRI, NEXUS, FAST and TSA PreCheck. All of these memberships allow verified travelers to pass through expedited security screenings at U.S. borders.
DHS suspended New York’s Trusted Traveler program eligibility back in February in response to a state law that provides driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants. The federal agency objected to a “sanctuary” clause in the law that shields license records, including home address and contact information, from immigration authorities, who rely on the data for deportations and other actions. In turn, the state of New York threatened to file a lawsuit challenging the agency’s decision.
When New York’s ban went into effect in February, the DHS acting secretary stated that the reason for terminating New York’s access to Trusted Traveler programs was because the sealed records prevented the federal government from conducting adequate background checks on program applicants. The agency reversed its decision after New York leaders allowed Trusted Traveler programs to access driver’s license records for the purpose of screening applicants.
“I am glad that this issue has finally been resolved for all New Yorkers,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo said in response to the DHS announcement.
Unfortunately, the good news doesn’t mean you can run out and renew your membership right this minute: This past week, DHS separately announced that all Trusted Traveler enrollment centers would remain closed until Sept. 8, citing continued COVID-19 concerns. Furthermore, multiple TPG staffers reported that the Global Entry enrollment website still shows that New Yorkers are not eligible for renewal under the program.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
