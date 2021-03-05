NetJets hopes to add 20 supersonic planes to private jet fleet
While plenty of private jet flyers are fortunate enough to travel the world in their own planes, that certainly isn’t the case for everyone. Instead, many high-flyers either charter planes on demand or participate in fractional ownership programs like NetJets, making it possible to experience the convenience of private jet travel without the astronomical cost.
NetJets’ fleet could soon be getting a big upgrade, too. The company just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Aerion, a U.S. company working to develop supersonic business jets. NetJets could purchase as many as 20 Aerion AS2 aircraft, which are expected to begin rolling down the company’s Melbourne, Florida, assembly line beginning in 2023.
While skeptics may view the financial implications of COVID-19 as a setback for commercial supersonic travel, led by companies like Boom, the private jet industry has the potential to rebound more quickly.
Throughout the pandemic, some former airline flyers have shifted their focus to private jets, hoping to minimize their exposure to other people and avoid pandemic-related disruptions. Once global travel becomes possible again, I wouldn’t be surprised to see demand for private jet travel continue to grow among travelers with the means to pull it off.
In this case, the bigger unknown is whether or not Aerion can deliver on its 2023 production-line promise — and, once the aircraft is ready to enter NetJets’ fleet, whether enough customers can cough up the funds required for private supersonic travel.
Featured rendering courtesy of Aerion.
