National car rental not being flexible about expiring certificates
During the coronavirus pandemic, most airlines and hotels have stepped up by extending elite status, mileage expiration dates and travel vouchers. With travel at a standstill for much of the year, most people couldn’t redeem their travel rewards like they normally did. These companies understood that and decided to accommodate travelers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like all travel companies are taking this approach.
National Rental Car has left some customers wondering what will happen to their rewards beyond Dec. 31, 2020. While National extended expiring Free Days through Dec. 31, 2021, the company has yet to announce an extension for awards earned during the One Two Free promotion. At the moment, these awards are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.
Reader Michael Kiefer reached out to us recently with a dilemma he and his wife Elizabeth are facing involving these free rental certificates. Michael is an Emerald Plus Executive member who frequently travels for business and has earned two free rental day certificates through National’s One Two Free promotion that expire on Dec. 31. When his wife reached out to National Car Rental about a possible extension, she received a confounding answer:
“This representative let her know that, ‘It is not, at this time, National’s intention to extend the expiration dates of these OneTwoFree certificates, regardless of what’s happening in the world due to Covid-19.’
He recommended I call back in AFTER December 15th so see if the company has ‘changed their mind” and will extend the expiration dates of these OneTwoFree certificates.’
That means that, if I call them on December 16th and they tell me they have not changed their mind about the 12.31.20 expiration, I’d have to scramble to go somewhere (which I AM NOT going to do due to Covid-19) with only 2 weeks left before expiration (and over the Christmas holiday) or lose these certificates.”
It’s understandably frustrating for readers like Michael and Elizabeth to earn these free rental days and have them expire due to their inability to travel during the pandemic. Equally frustrating is that National did extend the expiration date for free rental certificates earned through regular bookings, but not ones that were earned as part of a promotion.
TPG reached out to National for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this story when we do. In the meantime, if you have an expiring free rental day from National, it doesn’t hurt to reach out to customer service and ask about an extension. You may get the same response as Michael and Elizabeth did, but National may offer an extension if enough customers reach out.
