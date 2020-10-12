National extends Free Day benefits through 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this spring, travelers saw a wave of companies extending elite status and other benefits for their members in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
From airlines to hotels to car rental companies, it seemed like every company wanted to maintain its most loyal members as travel plummeted.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!
In April, National and Enterprise Rent-a-Car became the first two major rental companies to extend elite status through 2022. National also announced that Emerald Club program free days would not expire until the end of the year.
Now, National is back with more news for its members. The company announced on Monday that Emerald Club Free Days, which previously expired Dec. 31, 2020, now will not expire until Dec. 31, 2021. That gives you a full extra year to redeem your free days. Travelers earn one rental credit for every qualified car rental.
Related: Comparing car rental elite status
Emerald Club members can redeem for a free rental day after seven credits, Executive Club members after six credits and top-tier Executive Elite members can redeem after just five credits. Executive Elite members can also redeem for any car class and aren’t subject to blackout dates.
Emerald Club Executive status normally requires 12 paid rentals or 40 paid rental days per calendar year. You can also skip those requirements and get National Emerald Club Executive status instantly if you hold The Platinum Card® from American Express through Amex’s Car Rental Privileges program.
National in May also extended the use of free days from the One Two Free promotion from June 15 until Dec. 31, 2020, but there’s no word from the company whether it’ll also be extended further.
“We are committed to standing with our customers, and especially our most loyal customers, to let them know we appreciate and support them, even when they are unable to travel with us,” said Randal Narike, the executive vice president of Global Mobility and Customer Experience in a statement to TPG.
Related: 9 rental car rewards programs you need to know about
“Extending Emerald Club Program Free Days a full year will provide them with more opportunity to use the rewards that they’ve earned,” Narike continued. “We hope that this allows them the flexibility to rent a vehicle down the road for that much-anticipated business or leisure trip when they are comfortable and able.”
The Enterprise Plus program has three elite status levels (aside from its base level): Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each elite tier will get you some decent perks like a free car upgrade per year. National has its own loyalty program: Emerald Club. As with the other programs, the base level is free to join and allows you to skip the counter. It also has two elite tiers, Emerald Club Executive and Emerald Club Executive Elite status.
Featured photo by Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.