Marriott Bonvoy launches new status challenge for a limited time
There are many ways to fast-track your progress toward hotel elite status — be it with credit cards or through promotional offers. However, one of the most popular ways is to take advantage of a status match or challenge, where you utilize status with one program to earn status with another.
Today, one of the major hotel loyalty programs is out with a new status challenge program. Marriott Bonvoy is allowing existing Hilton, IHG, Hyatt and Accor elites to snag temporary Marriott elite status — with the chance to keep it through February 2022 by completing a fraction of the normal nights required.
Even better? This challenge is available to Marriott Silver members who have status with one of the four competing programs, and the new status will count in your quest for lifetime status with Marriott.
Here’s how it works.
If you currently hold mid- or top-tier status with Hilton Honors, IHG Rewards, World of Hyatt or Accor Live Limitless, you can initiate a status challenge by visiting this page. You’ll need to upload proof of your status and documentation of at least one stay with that program in the last 12 months (from the date of registration), though note that it may take a few days to verify your eligibility.
Once verified, you’ll enjoy temporary, reciprocal Marriott Gold or Platinum elite status for 90 days, based on the following chart:
|Loyalty Program
|Eligible for Marriott Gold
|Eligible for Marriott Platinum
|Hilton Honors
|N/A
|Gold and Diamond
|IHG Rewards
|N/A
|Platinum and Spire
|World of Hyatt
|Explorist
|Globalist
|Accor Live Limitless
|Gold
|Platinum or Diamond
If your temporary status is Marriott Gold, you’ll need to complete five nights within 90 days — which is just 20% of the usual requirement. If you’re granted temporary Platinum Elite status, you’ll need to earn 15 nights in 90 days — or 30% of the regular threshold.
This can be particularly appealing to holders of select cobranded credit cards. As long as you’ve had at least one stay in the last 12 months, holders of the following cards should be eligible for the Platinum challenge:
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which offers automatic IHG Platinum status
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, which offers automatic Hilton Gold status
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, which offers automatic Hilton Diamond status
You can read the full terms and conditions at this link, but here’s some other key information:
- The 90-day clock starts once you are officially upgraded to temporary Marriott status.
- There’s no published end date for this offer, but there are a limited number of registration slots available. As a result, it is highly recommended that you register sooner rather than later.
- Unfortunately, the terms indicate that only paid nights count toward the requirements; award nights do not.
- Only one room per hotel will count and most third-party reservations are ineligible.
- You can’t utilize elite night credits from Marriott Bonvoy credit cards to satisfy the requirements.
- You can utilize this status challenge in combination with the current Marriott promotion, which offers 2,000 points per stay (starting with your second stay).
If you’ve considered testing out Marriott Bonvoy elite status, now could be a great time to do so — though bear in mind the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Marriott is taking a number of steps to ensure cleanliness at its properties, but leisure travel does still carry risks. Be sure to think carefully about whether you’ll have enough travel in the next three months to hit the requirements.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy
