New Marriott promotion: Earn 2,000 points per stay starting with second stay
Marriott Bonvoy has launched its first global promotion for 2020, and it’s worth registering if you’ll have more then two Marriott stays in the next few months.
With the “Elevated Earning” promotion, you’ll earn 2,000 Marriott points per stay starting with your second stay, and there’s no limit to the number of points you can earn. TPG values Marriott points at 0.8 cents apiece, so 2,000 points is equivalent to about $16.
To participate in the promotion, you’ll need to register here by May 31, 2020 and stay between March 17 and June 14, 2020. Starting with your second stay, you’ll earn 2,000 points per stay with no cap during the earning period.
You’ll be able to earn the bonus at most participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel brands, however:
- Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for bonus points
- Only points-qualifying rates are eligible, so award stays and bookings made through a third-party site like the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal or Expedia won’t earn bonus points
- A stay is defined as consecutive nights spent at the same hotel, regardless of check-in/checkout activity
- You must have your Marriott account set to earn points (not miles) to participate in the promotion
Earn more Marriott points
If you don’t have paid Marriott stays coming up but want to boost your Marriott points balance, the easiest way to do so is through welcome bonuses and spending on Marriott cobranded credit cards. In fact, today, March 3, is the last day to apply through this site for the limited-time elevated bonuses on two Marriott cards issued by Chase:
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Limited-time offer: Earn 100,000 Marriott points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Offer expires March 4, 2020. Here’s our Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card review.
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card: Limited-time offer: Earn 50,000 Marriott points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Offer expires March 4, 2020. Check out our Marriott Bonvoy Bold credit card review.
You can also earn a solid bonus on these Amex Marriott cards:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 Marriott points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. You can find out more about this premium card in our Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex card review.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 Marriott points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Here’s our full Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex review.
Even if you don’t have Marriott stays planned this quarter, it’s worth registering for the promotion because it only takes a minute. You never know when a surprise trip might pop up.
