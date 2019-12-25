The 10 longest (and 10 shortest) Hawaiian Airlines flights
Singapore Airlines made global headlines last year when it relaunched its Newark-Singapore flight. The 9,534-mile flight allowed the carrier to reclaim the title of having the “world’s longest flight,” bumping Qatar Airways and its 9,032-mile Doha-Auckland, New Zealand, flight out of the top spot.
Another title shift could happen in the coming years if Qantas Airways decides to push ahead with its “Project Sunrise” flights. The Australian carrier made headlines of its own this fall as it tested several ultra-long flights to Sydney – including from New York and from London – to great fanfare. Each would be longer than Singapore’s current record-holder, and Qantas days it will decide soon whether to press ahead. If it does, flights could begin in 2023.
But have you ever wondered what the longest flight is on your preferred carrier? Or the shortest? Given all the buzz about long flights recently, we decided to see what clocked in as the longest and shortest flights for each of the 11 biggest U.S. carriers.
What did we find? Today we look at Hawaiian Airlines. Its longest route on the December scheduled is Boston-Honolulu while its shortest is the 54-mile hop it operates between Honolulu and Molokai, Hawaii.
Longest
- Boston (BOS) – Honolulu (HNL): 5,095 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Sydney, Australia (SYD): 5,066 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – New York (JFK): 4,983 miles
- Brisbane, Australia (BNE) – Honolulu (HNL): 4,684 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Seoul (ICN): 4,557 miles
- Fukoka (FUK) – Honolulu (HNL): 4,396 miles
- Auckland (AKL) – Honolulu (HNL): 4,389 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Kansai, Japan (KIX): 4,116 miles
- Tokyo Haneda (HND) – Kona, Hawaii (KOA): 4,019 miles
- Tokyo Haneda (HND) – Honolulu (HNL): 3,854 miles
Shortest
- Honolulu (HNL) – Molokai, Hawaii (MKK): 54 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Lanai, Hawaii (LNY): 73 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Kapalua,Hawaii (JHM): 84 miles
- Kona,Hawaii (KOA) – Kahului, Hawaii (OGG): 90 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Kahului, Hawaii (OGG): 101 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Lihue, Hawaii (LIH): 102 miles
- Hilo,Hawaii (ITO) – Kahului,Hawaii (OGG): 121 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Kona,Hawaii (KOA): 169 miles
- Lihue, Hawaii (LIH) – Kahului, Hawaii (OGG): 202 miles
- Honolulu (HNL) – Hilo, Hawaii (ITO): 216 miles
Source: Hawaiian Airlines. Flights based based on regularly schedule flights during the carrier’s December schedule. Next update: March 2020.
Featured photo courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines.
