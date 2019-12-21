The 10 longest (and 10 shortest) Allegiant Air flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Singapore Airlines made global headlines last year when it relaunched its Newark-Singapore flight. The 9,534-mile flight allowed the carrier to reclaim the title of having the “world’s longest flight,” bumping Qatar Airways and its 9,032-mile Doha-Auckland, New Zealand, flight out of the top spot.
Another title shift could happen in the coming years if Qantas Airways decides to push ahead with its “Project Sunrise” flights. The Australian carrier made headlines of its own this fall as it tested several ultra-long flights to Sydney – including from New York and from London – to great fanfare. Each would be longer than Singapore’s current record-holder, and Qantas days it will decide soon whether to press ahead. If it does, flights could begin in 2023.
But have you ever wondered what the longest flight is on your preferred carrier? Or the shortest? Given all the buzz about long flights recently, we decided to see what clocked in as the longest and shortest flights for each of the 11 biggest U.S. carriers.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
What did we find? Today we look at Allegiant Air. Its longest route on the December schedule is Cincinnati-Los Angeles while its shortest is the 258-mile flight it operates between Fresno, California, and Las Vegas.
Check back tomorrow to see the longest and shortest routes for American. Yesterday: Alaska Airlines.
Longest
- Cincinnati (CVG) – Los Angeles (LAX): 1,900 miles
- Las Vegas (LAS) – Knoxville (TYS): 1,739 miles
- Cincinnati (CVG) – Las Vegas (LAS): 1,678 miles
- Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR) – Las Vegas (LAS): 1,628 miles
- Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS) – Orlando Sanford (SFB): 1,628 miles
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Memphis (MEM): 1,619 miles
- Mesa/Phoenix (IWA) – Traverse City, Michigan (TVC): 1,599 miles
- Las Vegas (LAS) – South Bend, Indiana (SBN): 1,590 miles
- Indianapolis (IND) – Las Vegas (LAS): 1,590 miles
- Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA) – Mesa/Phoenix (IWA): 1,562 miles
Shortest
- Fresno (FAT) – Las Vegas (LAS): 258 miles
- Mesa/Phoenix (IWA) – Las Vegas (LAS): 276 miles
- Las Vegas (LAS) – Santa Maria, California (SMX): 309 miles
- Las Vegas (LAS) – Reno (RNO): 345 miles
- Las Vegas (LAS) – Stockton, California (SCK): 358 miles
- Las Vegas (LAS) – Monterey, California (MRY): 375 miles
- Knoxville (TYS) – Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida (VPS): 395 miles
- Las Vegas (LAS) – Oakland (OAK): 407 miles
- Grand Junction, Colorado (GJT) – Las Vegas (LAS): 413 miles
- Asheville, North Carolina (AVL) – Baltimore (BWI): 414 miles
Source: Allegiant. Flights based based on regularly scheduled flights during the carrier’s December schedule. Next update: March 2020.
Featured photo courtesy of Allegiant Air.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.