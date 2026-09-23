Kimpton just opened its first all-inclusive — and it's set in a Mexican nature reserve

If you like pina coladas, does Kimpton have good news for you: The first-ever Kimpton-branded all-inclusive resort is now open.

Found in Mexico's Riviera Maya, the Kimpton Tres Ríos — All Inclusive opened within a 340-acre nature reserve between Playa del Carmen and Cancun

Developed and operated by Hotel Equities, the resort offers 355 rooms and suites with either a balcony or terrace, nature-inspired design and even some categories with plunge pools and soaking tubs. For more space, two- and three-bedroom suites are available.

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During a stay, you can enjoy multiple pools, including one dedicated to children, one just for adults and even a family-friendly pool with a water slide. Folks can also take advantage of the resort's Tres Rios nature park by kayaking, snorkeling or exploring cenotes.

Or, just call it a day and veg out on the beach in the sun.

Just don't forget to make an appointment at the 10,000-square-foot Kej Spa, where hydrotherapy experiences, yoga classes, Mayan-inspired rituals and all the classic treatments await.

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As for food, seven restaurants and bars are on offer at the first Kimpton all-inclusive resort. From Mexican at Sabina to Italian at Bacetto, plus Japanese, Mediterranean and a steakhouse, there's food everyone can enjoy. And to wet your whistle, head to Del Mar for poolside drinks or catch the game and an ice-cold beer at the La Campana sports bar.

The resort is also pet-friendly, has a kids club and a two-story fitness center.

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Kimpton joins a growing list of major hotel brands with serious name recognition entering the all-inclusive space. Last year, the trendy W brand opened its first all-inclusive resort on the beaches of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Later this year, JW Marriott and Park Hyatt will open all-inclusive resorts in Costa Rica and Mexico, respectively.

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And we're sure to see even more brands enter the fold as travelers continue to look for ways to make vacations as easy as possible. This new crop of luxury all-inclusive resorts is doing just that by elevating the experience with better dining and drinking experiences, more tailored experiences and an overall better sense of design and place.

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How to book the Kimpton Tres Ríos Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort

Cash rates at Kimpton's first all-inclusive resort start at $427 per night based on double occupancy. IHG One Rewards members can book from 35,000 points per night.

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