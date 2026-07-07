Luxury safari fans have a new reason to visit Kenya.

The JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp has officially opened inside Kenya's 45,000-acre Solio Game Reserve, a private conservancy known for its rhino conservation efforts. The property was one of TPG's most anticipated hotel openings of 2026 and is now welcoming its first guests of the summer.

MARRIOTT

The all-inclusive luxury safari camp features 19 tented suites, access to the reserve's wildlife experiences and a wellness-focused approach inspired by the surrounding landscape. Unlike many safari camps, it can also be booked with Marriott Bonvoy points.

Inside the JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp

JIRI LIZLER/MARRIOTT

Located between Mount Kenya and the Aberdare Mountain Range, the camp's tented suites are designed to blur the line between indoors and outdoors, with private decks, plunge pools and views of the surrounding savannah, mountains or nearby watering holes.

Each suite features an indoor soaking tub and outdoor living space designed to immerse guests in the landscape. The property's accommodations include a two-bedroom suite, offering a larger option for families or groups traveling together.

The camp sits within Solio Game Reserve, home to one of Africa's largest populations of black and white rhinos, along with lions, leopards, zebras and more than 300 recorded bird species. Guests can explore the conservancy through guided day and night game drives, walking safaris, cycling excursions and birding experiences.

Visitors can also tour the Solio Rhino Orphanage to learn more about the reserve's conservation efforts, including the rehabilitation and protection of orphaned rhinos.

Back at camp, guests will find a Spa by JW, an outdoor pool and fitness center, plus several dining experiences ranging from the signature Mavuno restaurant to bush breakfasts and dinners beneath the stars.

How to book

The JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp is now open.

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Cash rates start at $1,499 per person, per night on an all-inclusive basis, including accommodations, meals and beverages (excluding select premium wines and spirits), twice-daily shared game drives, guided walking and cycling safaris, airport transfers from Nanyuki Airstrip and more.

The camp began accepting reservations earlier this year, and Marriott Bonvoy members can also redeem points for award stays. Right now, the lowest award bookings start at 212,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.

The property is located near Nanyuki Airstrip, about a 30-minute flight from Wilson Airport or roughly a three-hour drive from Nairobi. Guests can also arrange private charter flights directly to Solio Ranch Airstrip.

Bottom line

JIRI LIZLER/MARRIOTT

JW Marriott's latest safari opening brings the brand's luxury hospitality and wellness focus to one of Kenya's most important rhino conservation areas. While the camp delivers the high-end touches travelers expect from a luxury safari — private plunge pools, guided wildlife experiences and destination dining — its location within Solio Game Reserve makes conservation a central part of the guest experience.

For Marriott Bonvoy members looking to use points for a safari stay, this new property adds another option in a region where luxury camps are often cash-only.

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