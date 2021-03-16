JSX adds 2 new destinations, including its first foray into Florida
Semi-private jet company JSX is on a roll.
Just weeks after announcing new flights to cities like Cabo San Lucas (SJD) and Lajitas/Big Bend (T89), JSX is back with more route additions. The company announced on Tuesday that it will soon launch service to Destin, Florida, and San Diego. This will be the first time JSX offers flights to the Sunshine State.
JSX will fly to Destin Executive Airport (DTS) three times a week from both Dallas Love Field (DAL) and Houston Hobby (HOU). The flights will operate Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday and will be offered from April 22 through June 30.
The San Diego (SAN) flights will be available to/from Las Vegas (LAS). Flights will operate twice daily on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and once on Saturday. This route will launch on April 9, and unlike the new Florida flights, is slated to operate year-round.
This expansion comes as airlines shift from business- to leisure-focused routes, many of which touch the Florida panhandle. JSX’s CEO Alex Wilcox hinted at new routes, including expansion to the East Coast in a recent interview with TPG.
All of the new flights announced today will be operated by the carrier’s 1—2-configured E135 and E145 aircraft. While they’re not quite as private as JSX’s newer 1—1-configured planes, they’re still much more spacious than similar planes on other airlines, offering 36 inches of legroom and power outlets in each row. As with other JSX flights, they will operate from private terminals, cutting out the crowded airport experience.
The new flights are already available for booking. Fares start at $149 each way for the Florida flights and $99 each way for the San Diego flights, though you might be able to save on your booking via Amex Offers. All fares come with at least two free checked bags, including golf bags — perfect for these new routes.
While JSX doesn’t have its own loyalty program yet, you can credit your flights to JetBlue TrueBlue. You’ll earn a flat 150 TrueBlue points on JSX “Hop-On “fares and 250 TrueBlue points on “All-In” fares — worth about $1.95 and $3.25, respectively, according to TPG valuations.
“As travel restrictions diminish, more than ever, travelers are seeking safe and efficient point-to-point travel options for both business and leisure,” Alex Wilcox, JSX’s CEO, said in a statement announcing the new routes. “Our distinctive form of flying allows us to quickly pivot to serve destinations people want to fly to while eliminating the hassles and headaches associated with congested airports, irksome middle seats, and long TSA lines.”
