Fly (almost) private for $100 round-trip with this Amex Offer
Flying on JSX is as close to flying private as you can get while paying commercial fares. Flights start at $89 one-way and depart from private jet terminals so you don’t have to deal with crowds of people or traditional airport security.
If you fly JSX often — or have been wanting to try it — we have good news for you. We’re seeing a great new Amex Offer where you can get up to 50% off your next booking. If you’re strategic with how you book, you can fly the semiprivate carrier for $100 round-trip if you have this offer available on one of your Amex cards.
Here’s what you need to know.
About JSX
For the uninitiated, JSX describes itself as a hop-on jet service where you can show up as little as 20 minutes before your flight. Behind the hype is a straightforward proposition: You’re buying a seat on a semi-private public charter.
Flights depart from private terminals, cutting out the crowded airport experience. Onboard, you can expect a spacious cabin and complimentary snacks and drinks. COVID precautions include increased aircraft and lounge sterilization, advanced air circulation, AI-based thermal scanning to detect elevated body temperatures and contactless security that doesn’t require taking off your shoes or putting your laptop in a bin.
All planes have just 30 seats. Most are arranged in a 1-2 configuration, with 36 inches of legroom and power outlets in each row. The only exception is JSX’s E145s that fly intra-Texas. These planes feature an even more spacious 1-1 configuration.
Plus, none of the jets have overhead bins, giving you more headroom.
For now, routes are centered around the West Coast and Texas, between airports like Burbank (BUR), Dallas Love Field (DAL), Oakland (OAK), Salt Lake City (SLC), Las Vegas (LAS) and Houston Hobby (HOU). However, as the company’s CEO announced in an interview with TPG earlier this week, it’s launching limited-time flights from California and Texas to Cabo San Lucas (SJD) and has more route announcements in the pipeline.
JSX Amex Offer
Now through May 12, 2021, targeted American Express cardholders can get a $100 statement credit after spending $200 or more in a single transaction with JSX using an enrolled card. This is the date you must make the purchase by, not travel by. To get the credit, book your flights on JSX’s website or mobile app.
As an example, you could use this offer to book a $218 round-trip flight from Burbank (BUR) to Las Vegas (LAX) and reduce your out-of-pocket cost to just $118. That’s a roughly 46% discount. And if this is your first time flying JSX, you could save an additional $20 by using a friend’s referral link.
To check and see if you’re among the lucky ones to be targeted for this offer, log into your American Express account and check the Amex Offers section. Make sure to check all of your cards before clicking ‘Add to Card’ on one of them, as you’ll want to select the one that offers the best return on spending. If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express, it will likely be your best bet — since it offers 5x points on purchases made directly with the airline (on up to $500,000 spent on these purchases per year) and provides trip insurance.
Bottom line
Flying out of a private terminal is always a nice perk, but it’s more important now than ever. If targeted for this offer, you should add it right away since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.
If you end up booking a flight, be sure to include your JetBlue TrueBlue number in your booking so that you can earn points for your flight.
Featured image courtesy of JSX.
