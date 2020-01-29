JetBlue Vacations just got a very passenger-friendly upgrade
JetBlue Vacations unveiled a pretty significant upgrade.
The airline announced on Wednesday that its offering free changes on all flight and hotel packages booked this year. You can enjoy the flexibility of not having any change fees when you book roundtrip flights and a hotel together, according to the website.
In other words, you can breathe easy that you won’t get charged if you need to change your plans. There are just a few things to keep in mind:
- You must change your itinerary at least seven days prior to your departure
- The policy doesn’t apply to cancellations, just changes
- You’ll need to call 1-844-528-2229 to make a change to your booking
- If you do end up changing your booking, have your new plan figured out ahead of time
This is a nice development from JetBlue, and definitely a step in the right direction. We always love to see travel companies be compassionate and flexible when travelers need to change their plans. Life happens, right?
JetBlue Vacations offers travel bundles on flights and hotels to popular destinations such as Miami Beach, Aruba, Turks and Caicos and more. In fact, you can save $100 on summer travel when you book by Jan 31. for a trip between July 1 and Sept. 8 with code “SUMMER2020” — just be sure to check your Amex Offers beforehand, as we’ve seen some solid discounts in the past, too.
While it’s always good to price out your trip a la carte and then as a vacation package to get the most value, keep in mind that you’ll get some cool perks when booking through JetBlue Vacations. Think: A 48-hour best price guarantee, free drinks during the flight, extra miles, Group B boarding and even complimentary airport transfers at select destinations.
Need some travel inspiration on where to go? We can help with that. Check out our guide on where to travel in 2020, as well as where you should go based on your Myers-Briggs type.
If you book a package through JetBlue Vacations, you’ll also want to charge it to a credit card that will earn you bonus points on travel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x).
Featured image courtesy of JetBlue Vacations.
