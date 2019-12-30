Escape the winter weather and save up to $500 on select JetBlue vacation packages
The new year is almost upon us, and to celebrate, JetBlue has launched “20 deals for 2020” on select vacation packages. Many of these could provide a welcome respite from the chilly winter weather for our readers in the northeast. On the surface, these may not seem incredibly exciting, as most offer a discount of just $100. However, if you book before Jan. 1 and stack with an existing offer, you could score up to $500 off.
Let’s start with the details of the new deal. If you book one of the JetBlue vacations packages featured at this page by Jan 8, 2020, you’ll enjoy a discount or added perk of some sort. While most of these offer $100 off, some give a percentage discount, and there’s even one that offers complimentary airport lounge access in Boston (BOS). Each one has a specific window of travel dates and minimum-stay requirements, so be sure to read the terms carefully to make sure you can utilize the offer.
However, there’s a simple way to make this even more rewarding if you’re an American Express cardholder: Check your Amex Offers to see if you’re targeted for the JetBlue Vacations discount that popped up in November. If it’s there and you spend $1,500 or more in a single transaction online with JetBlue Vacations by Dec. 31, 2019, you’ll enjoy another $400 off your hotel and air package.
Just be sure to add the offer to your card and use that card to book the trip.
Here’s an example of how this would work. Let’s say you wanted to book a four-night getaway from New York-JFK to Jamaica in late February — right when those winter blues are really setting in.
With the new 20 deals for 2020 promotion, you could get $100 off this vacation package when you stay a minimum of four nights and enter the code MB2020 at checkout. You could thus drop the price of the above getaway to $1,975.28.
Note that you’d also earn 4,315 TrueBlue points for booking the package, worth $56.10 based on TPG’s most recent valuations.
Then, if you book with a card that has the aforementioned Amex Offer, you’d get another $400 back as a statement credit, dropping the total out-of-pocket cost to $1,519.18. That’s just $759.59 per person for a four-night, all-inclusive trip to a luxury hotel in Jamaica. Not bad, especially considering that the above flights alone would be $530.59.
While these new deals are valid on bookings made by Jan. 8. 2020, the Amex Offer expires tomorrow (Tuesday Dec. 31), so to fully maximize your discount, try to lock in those plans today.
Featured photo courtesy of JetBlue Vacations.
