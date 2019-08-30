This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re an American Express cardholder and thinking of flying KLM or Air France soon, you might want to check your Amex Offers portal because you may have the potential to score big.
Here’s what you need to know.
Targeted cardholders will receive 20,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $1,000 in one or more eligible transactions with Air France or KLM by October 31. Note that all flights must originate from the US, be charged in USD and be booked at airfrance.us or klm.us. There are several restrictions on the offer, which excludes KLM Package Deals, hotel bookings and car rentals.
We value Amex points at 2 cents each, making this offer worth a whopping $400.
Meeting the $1,000 threshold shouldn’t be difficult. KLM often runs promotions from its US locations to Europe and Africa. For instance, we’re seeing premium economy deals from New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for just $1,074 round-trip. If you look hard enough, you may even be able to snag a rare business class deal on KLM, as some of us in the TPG office did a few weeks ago.
TPG Family editor Summer Hull was targeted for the offer on The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express while I was targeted on The Platinum Card® from American Express.
To check to see if you were targeted, log into American Express account and check the Amex Offers portal. Make sure to check all of your cards before clicking ‘Add to Card’ on one of them, as you’ll want to select the one that offers the best return on spending. In this case, the Platinum card is your best bet since it offers 5x points on purchases made directly with the airline.
As with any Amex Offer, you’ll want to check all of your cards to select the one that offers the best return on the purchase. Offers are targeted, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I’d encourage you to add them right away, since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.
If you don’t have an American Express card and don’t want to miss out on future offers like this, consider adding The Platinum Card from American Express to your wallet, as it’s offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months. However, you might be eligible for an Amex Platinum 100k points bonus offer using the CardMatch Tool (offer subject to change at any time).
You’ll also receive 5x Membership Rewards points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and 5x points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. As a Platinum cardholder, you’ll also receive complimentary Gold status with both Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors, so your stays could be even more rewarding.
If the Platinum Card isn’t for you, consider reading our guide on choosing the best American Express card that suits your style.
Featured image courtesy of Nicky Boogaard / Flickr.
