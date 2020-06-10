JetBlue is offering full refunds for vacation packages right now — here’s what to know
If you’re currently planning future travel, you’ll probably want to book through JetBlue Vacations.
While nearly all airlines have been waiving change and cancellation fees for new bookings, very few have been offering refunds instead of vouchers for voluntary cancellations. However, to lure back skittish travelers, JetBlue Vacations is currently doing just that.
Now through June 15, 2020, new flight and hotel packages booked through JetBlue Vacations are fully refundable to the original form of payment, so long as they are canceled at least 60 days prior to departure. This promotion applies to travel from Sep. 1, 2020 through Feb. 10, 2021, with blackout dates from Dec. 22, 2020 – Jan. 4, 2021. This promotion does not apply to Mint fares or those booked using the Best Price Guarantee.
Plus, when you book by June 15, you’ll earn nine TrueBlue points on every eligible $1 spent on the flights portion of your JetBlue Vacations package. You’ll earn the bonus points for all flights flown now through Feb. 10, with no blackout dates.
If you need to cancel closer to the start of your trip, this new announcement also offers some nice flexibility. For bookings made by June 30, cancellations made within 60 days of departure will result in a refund issued as 24-month JetBlue Vacations credit. Additionally, as announced back in January, all packages booked through the end of the year are eligible for one free change.
Bottom line
Given all of the uncertainty around future travel, having maximum flexibility is critical, so this promotion is definitely worth looking into. Plus, there are many other valuable perks when booking through JetBlue Vacations, such as a 48-hour best price guarantee, free drinks during the flight, extra miles, Group B boarding and complimentary airport transfers at select destinations.
You’ll typically want to use a card that earns bonus points on travel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x), when booking vacation packages, but reports suggest that The Platinum Card® from American Express codes JetBlue Vacations as airfare and will earn you 5x points. If you have the JetBlue Plus Card, remember that you get a $100 annual JetBlue Vacations statement credit with it — one that will post automatically when you purchase a package of $100 or more.
The information for the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
