Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve still worth its keep? And other top news this week
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Chase increases Sapphire Reserve annual fee, adds bonus perks
Chase announced significant changes to its popular Sapphire Reserve premium credit card this week, including a $100 annual fee increase. Here’s everything you need to know about upgrading from the Chase Sapphire Preferred; the new Lyft Pink membership included for CSR card holders; and up to $120 in food delivery credits.
If you’re looking for a replacement credit card, the $550 The Platinum Card® from American Express (see rates and fees) is our top pick for a premium card, while the $95 Chase Sapphire Preferred is the perfect downgrade alternative.
BREAKING: IRAN SAYS IT SHOT DOWN UKRAINIAN JET
The Iranian government announced Saturday that its military was responsible for accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian commercial plane Wednesday.
Earn up to 75,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards with this limited-time offer
This is the highest offer we’ve ever seen on a Southwest personal credit card sign up, and it’s available for all three personal credit cards. Furthermore, the sign-up bonus is really easy to attain: Earn 40,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $1,000 within the first three months of credit card ownership, and an additional 35,000 points after spending a total of $5,000 within the first six months of card ownership.
It’s also worth seeing if you may have also been targeted for complimentary Southwest elite status.
How an Aspen ski trip ended up with my kids in the police station
Everything went askew for TPG’s Summer Hull and family, right as their winter vacation came to an end.
Here’s how you can earn Delta elite status with a single flight
And existing Delta Medallions, rejoice: Your 2019 MQMs roll over. But some of you may have had a tough week with sudden elite status that was taken away as quickly as it came.
AA and Citi remind us all to play by the rules when it comes to points and miles
Some card holders who exploited a sign-up bonus loophole have gotten a slap on the wrist. Here’s what the punishment means. (It’s also a good time to remind everyone not to hoard points and miles.)
Now’s the time to change your Amex airline selection for the year — if you want to.
In case you missed the memo, Amex airline credits no longer work for gift cards with any airline.
Boeing 737 MAX Update: Lion Air initially considered simulator training for its pilots
The revelation is just one of a number of damning statements buried within internal Boeing communications which were handed over to Congress in December 2019. One document included an employee confession: “I still haven’t been forgiven by god for the covering up I did last year.”
Here’s what you need to know about traveling to the Middle East right now
Despite this week’s volatile international headlines, most tourist destinations are perfectly safe to visit.
The 6 best airline award chart sweet spots
Learn how you can fly the last reasonably-priced Emirates first class using JAL points, and discover five other hidden gems that won’t cost you your entire points stash.
Talking Points: Everything you need to know about getting into the points and miles game
Benét Wilson, TPG’s credit cards editor, sat down with the Talking Points team to discuss Credit Cards 101. Learn all about how to understand your credit score, about sign-up bonuses and about how you can book yourself one of those gold-studded first class thrones in the sky with little to no cash out of pocket.
