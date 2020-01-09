Chase suspending Sapphire Reserve upgrades until higher fee kicks in
Update 1/9/20: Chase has clarified that upgrades won’t be available until Jan. 13, rather than Jan. 12, as previously reported.
Well, I’m not exactly thrilled to be sharing this news, but hopefully it’ll save you some time on the phone.
A number of readers have pointed out that Chase representatives are currently unable to upgrade customers from the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card to Chase Sapphire Reserve, and the issuer has confirmed that is indeed the case — officially, Chase will not allow Sapphire Reserve upgrades until Monday, Jan. 13, which is the day after the fee increases to $550 per year.
Unfortunately for Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders, the issuer only allows customers to hold one Sapphire card — if you want the Reserve and already have Preferred, you’ll need to wait until Monday to upgrade. If you don’t currently have a Preferred card, however, and are within the limits of Chase’s 5/24 rule, you still have time to apply for a new card with the lower $450 annual fee.
Regardless of when you apply (or upgrade), beginning Jan. 12, all cardholders will have the following new benefits:
- One free year of Lyft Pink (valued at $19.99 per month)
- $60 in annual DoorDash statement credits in 2020
- $60 in annual DoorDash statement credits in 2021
That’s in addition to the following perks, plus a whole lot more:
- Up to a $300 annual travel credit
- Lounge access via a Priority Pass Select membership
- DashPass membership for a minimum of one year
If you’re planning to apply for a new account, rather than upgrade, here’s the link to apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve with a 50,000-point bonus after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first three months and a $450 annual fee by Jan. 11, 2020.
