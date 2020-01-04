Delta Medallions, don’t panic: The 2020 rollover is coming
Delta’s SkyMiles program has one big benefit that its major U.S. competitors don’t offer: the ability to roll extra earned Medallion Qualification Miles over into the next qualifying year.
Seemingly every year, Medallion members wake up on Jan. 1 and wonder where all their extra miles went, as evidenced by a reader question from two years ago.
“This year, the MQM rollover starts on Jan. 6, and we expect it’ll be wrapped up around Jan. 20 – it should take 1 – 2 weeks,” Kathryn Steele, a spokeswoman for the airline, said in an email, referring to the 2020 rollover campaign.
So don’t worry if your MQM balance is suddenly back to zero, that’s just part of the rollover process.
If you’re new to Delta Medallion status, here’s a quick overview of how the rollover works:
You already know that you needed to fly a certain number of miles (MQM) or segments (MQS), and spend a certain amount of money (MQD) to reach each status tier. For Silver Medallion, the lowest status tier, the thresholds are 25,000 MQMs or 30 MQSs and $3,000 MQDs.
Once you crossed the threshold for Silver (or higher) in 2019, earning status for 2020, you may have continued earning MQMs in 2019, but not quite enough (or maybe you didn’t spend enough) to reach the next status tier. The extra MQMs you earned will automatically be deposited into your account in the coming weeks toward your 2021 status.
For example, if you earned 32,000 MQMs in 2019 and reached Silver Medallion, the “extra” 7,000 above your status threshold get rolled over into the new year and help you get a head start for elite-status qualification.
Steele noted that only extra MQMs roll over. MQDs and MQSs earned above the status minimums expire at the end of the year.
Featured photo by Darren Murph/The Points Guy.
