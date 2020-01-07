Delta accidentally gives some Diamond Medallion status and then takes it away
This post was updated with a statement from Delta Air Lines.
Talk about an emotional rollercoaster.
There are multiple reports into The Points Guy from readers and from social media of members of Delta SkyMiles loyalty program being “accidentally” awarded Delta’s highest tier status Delta Diamond Medallion, and then having it taken away.
Some people who didn’t earn any status at all appear to be walking away with a pretty generous “I’m sorry” gift from Delta: entry-level Silver Medallion status.
Delta told TPG:
“Some folks received the wrong status letter. We quickly sent the correct letter with an apology. No accounts were changed in the entire process.”
We first heard about the issue from a reader named Sarah who said she received an email from Delta that she had been awarded Diamond status, but when she went to login to her account, she only had Silver Medallion. When she wrote to Delta to complain, she was told “that was a mistake, and because the new 2020 Medallion Status awarded is already a complimentary tier upgrade from what you earned, we unfortunately will not be able to honor the email that was sent in mistake.”
Other users are reporting similar issues. Nikki Sunstrum tweeted that she’d been “teased” with Delta Diamond status before it was corrected to Silver.
A Twitter user called “64Webhead” said the same thing happened to him.
Delta is even apologizing to some users who complained on social media including Shannan Siemens who said in her case, she was awarded Platinum instead of Gold Medallion status.
