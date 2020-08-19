Bali says it’s reopening on Sept. 11, but you might not even be able to get into the country
What’s worse than a volcanic eruption? If you’re Bali, the answer is the coronavirus.
Bali’s vice-governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati recently called COVID-19 “the most devastating disaster for Bali tourism,” as reported by CNN Travel. Sukawati, who is also the former chair of Bali’s hotel and restaurant association, said that the pandemic’s economic impact on the tourism industry is “much worse than the Bali bombings, both the first and the second, and worse than all the [2017] Mount Agung eruptions combined.”
For many reasons, the popular Indonesian island destination is eager to draw visitors back to its beautiful habitats. But a number of roadblocks bar the path back, including Indonesia’s Minister of Law and Human Rights himself, who has not yet revoked the injunction barring foreigners from entering Indonesia.
Here’s what you need to know about Bali’s planned reopening on Sept. 11 — which might not even take place.
Planning A visit to Bali? Read this first
Bali closed the doors on its primary industry early on in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and Bali’s governor, Wayan Koster, commented in May 2020 that “a lot of people were previously very worried that Bali would be badly hit by COVID-19 as it’s the largest tourist destination in Indonesia.”
However, quick action and careful preventative measures ended up painting “a totally different picture,” as Bali has only seen a couple hundred cases despite Indonesia’s COVID-19 numbers hovering around the 144,000 mark across a total population of 267 million.
That being said, Bali is still part of Indonesia, and the country as a whole is still observing strict lockdown procedures in many areas. So even if Bali is once again open for domestic tourism, international visitors will have to wait until the country reopens its borders to outsiders.
Assuming all stars align by Sept. 11, Bali will need to continue to keep its COVID case numbers low in order to keep international tourism viable. Thus, many of the safety protocols in place may not feel particularly vacation-friendly.
Arriving in Bali
Current Indonesian policy regarding foreigners entering the country requires the following regulations, in addition to any imposed by airlines:
- Install the Indonesian government’s official app to stay informed on updates
The app is called PeduliLindungi app and can be found in both the Android Play Store as well as the Apple App Store.
- Wear masks in all public spaces, including at the airport and during flight
- Carry an electronic health alert card (HAC)
All travelers entering Indonesia or flying domestically within the country must complete a health alert card, available from the Indonesian Ministry of Health website. Alternatively, you can install the E-HAC app on your smartphone (available for either Android or Apple). Finally, you can also complete the health alert card at the airport of departure, or onboard your flight before landing.
- Mandatory quarantine for 14 days — the location of your stay depends on whether or not you bring a negative COVID-19 test dated within seven days of the travel date
Travelers who can prove they are in good health should expect the following:
- Additional health checks may be performed by the Port Health Authority (KKP) upon arrival. If the test comes back clean, the KKP will issue a health clearance and health alert card for the traveler, who can then move forward to the next stage of travel:
- A mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days at the traveler’s place of residence.
- Throughout the traveler’s time in Indonesia, they must exercise physical distancing, wear face masks and abide by all other health requirements
- The traveler’s health clearance will be submitted to representatives from their home country, as well as to the Indonesian District Health Department, which will enforce the quarantine.
How to get there… if you can
Garuda Indonesia announced new direct routes in July that would operate between Bali and the U.S., France and India. “The only way to boost foreign tourist visits is by introducing direct flights to Bali,” said Irfan Setiaputra, president of the Indonesian flag carrier. The airline executive stated that both the Indonesian Tourism Ministry as well as Garuda Indonesia are aligned on the need for direct flights between Bali and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Mumbai and New Delhi in order to drive higher numbers of tourists.
However, the airline and the tourism board don’t seem to be aligned on timing. As of mid-August, Indonesia’s borders are still closed to outsiders, so there are no guarantees that travelers will be able to board and lane in Bali on Sept. 11, the planned reopening date — whether they do so directly via Garuda Indonesia’s new planned routes or via more traditional transfer destinations, such as through Singapore or Bangkok.
As of right now, there’s also no guarantee that Bali hotels will be open or available for visiting tourists, or what additional health requirements visitors may need to meet. But it’s probably safe to assume that safety protocols will be extremely stringent here as well, especially if travelers may be completing self-quarantine in their rooms.
Bali has historically been a beloved destination for TPG staffers and readers alike. Check out our past posts on some of our favorite hotel properties in the region, including the Amankila, the Conrad Bali and the Ritz-Carlton Bali.
Featured photo by Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images.
