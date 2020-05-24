Deal alert: Conrad Bali $89/night including taxes and fees through 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When it’s finally safe to travel again, you may want to celebrate by getting as far from your current shelter as possible. And if Bali sounds like the perfect destination, we’ve got the best hotel deal to go with it.
The Conrad Bali is offering an unbelievable rate for travelers who like to plan ahead: Just $89 per night after taxes and fees, on two-night bookings through Dec. 25, 2021, as first reported by Loyalty Lobby. Better yet, you can string together any number of two-night bookings at this rate, as long as your desired dates are available.
Even amid a land renowned for its beauty, the Conrad Bali manages to stand out. This five-star luxury hotel, located just seven miles from the Bali airport (DPS), is the perfect place for a relaxing getaway, especially for the current low price. The Conrad Suites section boasts a particularly nice lounge and additional amenities, and there are several pools scattered throughout the property as well as a kids’ club.
There are a few caveats to this amazing deal:
- You must book by May 31, 2020, for available dates through Dec. 25, 2021
- You can only book this rate by emailing promotional code “SNSL” to reservations@conradbali.com with your desired dates
- The Conrad Bali allegedly will not allow guests to earn Hilton Honors points for this stay, although the hotel will honor all benefits that come with Hilton status
The hotel also says that reservations are “not modifiable,” although the current global Hilton policy states that all reservations made before June 30, 2020, can be canceled or modified up to 24 hours before the stay begins. The policy at the top of the booking page also states that reservations can be modified, although again, this deal can only be booked via email so the conditions may be different.
Based on a cursory search, the hotel unsurprisingly appears to have a significant amount of availability for late 2020 through next year, although the rates do not reflect the promotional price.
In terms of coronavirus restrictions, travel to Indonesia has been banned for the time being, but the government is trying to fully reopen the economy by early August. On May 15, the tourism ministry discussed plans to potentially reopen to tourists as soon as October. However, these plans are not confirmed. For now, no foreigners are allowed into the country, including Bali.
TPG has reached out to Hilton to clarify the cancellation and change policy for the Conrad Bali, and will update this post with the response.
Featured photo courtesy of the Conrad Bali.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.