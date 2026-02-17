On Tuesday, IHG Hotels & Resorts launched a brand-new hotel brand that focuses on upscale properties and curated guest experiences.

The new premium brand, called Noted Collection, will feature "one-of-one hotels ... chosen for its distinct story, confident design, and individuality," with each stay offering signature experiences like special cocktails or rituals. The new collection marks the 21st brand for IHG and the 11th new brand in as many years.

"We're very excited to bring Noted Collection to market, which complements our existing premium brands and builds on the success of Vignette Collection in Luxury & Lifestyle and our fast-growing conversion brands like voco and Garner," Elie Maalouf, the chief executive officer of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement. "There is strong appetite from owners of high-quality, one-of- a-kind hotels ready to join the power of our platforms and expertise, and Noted Collection offers them a distinctive and attractive brand with a gateway to stronger performance."

Maalouf added that the new hotel collection "will allow guests around the world to enjoy even more choice and new experiences with the trust of True Hospitality that comes with every stay at an IHG hotel."

IHG said it was already engaged in initial discussions with multiple hotel owners for inclusion in the brand and expects to roll it out over time, starting with Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. In the next decade, the company said it expects to have more than 150 Noted Collection hotels around the world, though we can't see any on the brand's website yet, so starting cash and points rates are unclear at this time.

IHG is not alone in launching new hotel brands. Last month, Hilton introduced the Apartment Collection by Hilton, focusing on apartment-style accommodations and partnering with apartment hotel rental company Placemakr. And last year, the company launched its new Outset Collection by Hilton brand with the first-ever property in Moab, Utah.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Also last year, Hyatt announced its new Unscripted by Hyatt brand. Marriott debuted its new Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy brand last year as well; it comes complete with more than 450 outdoor-focused hotels, 50,000 homes and villas, and a focus on activities like skiing and snowboarding, hiking, biking and surfing.

IHG's brand announcement also comes amid the company's new flash sale. Through the sale, IHG One Rewards members can enjoy 25% off stays booked through Feb. 26.

Related reading: