Who doesn't love a sale? We sure do.

Now, IHG is launching a flash sale that could save you up to 25% on hotel stays.

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 26, IHG One Rewards members can save 25% on stays between Feb. 20 and April 30 at participating properties across its luxury, lifestyle, premium, essential and suite brands. Nonmembers can save 20%, but since the program is free to join, why not become an IHG One Rewards member?

Of course, every sale has some fine print. For this offer, IHG states:

Travelers must book their stay at least three days before their check-in date.

A one-night deposit is required if you're booking within three and six days of arrival. There's no deposit required if you book more than seven days prior to arrival.

The hotel charges a cancellation penalty worth the price of one night if you cancel within seven days of your scheduled arrival.

If you're looking to save on an all-inclusive vacation, IHG's Iberostar Beachfront Resorts is also having a flash sale. From Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, the brand is offering up to 55% off stays between March 1, 2026, and Oct. 31, 2027, at select properties in Aruba, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico and its U.S. location in Miami.

Need some ideas about where to stay? Our list of the 19 best IHG hotels in the world has plenty of incredible options. In Bora Bora, the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort and Thalasso Spa offers picture-perfect views, crystalline waters and those iconic overwater bungalows people always dream about. In the City of Light, the Kimpton St Honore Paris is near all the major attractions (ooh la la). In New York City, the Crowne Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan is a gateway to the best of the Big Apple.

Bottom line

If you're planning to travel between now and April 30, take a look at IHG hotels to potentially save up to 25% on your stay. Or, for an all-inclusive vacation all the way through next year, consider an Iberostar resort to save up to 55%.

