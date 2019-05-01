This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
IHG runs promotions every couple of months to incentivize IHG Rewards members to stay (more) at its hotels. Many of us know the promotion by the name “Accelerate,” and — although that name has been missing from the last few versions — Accelerate is back!
The latest promotion just launched for stays from May 1 to Aug. 31, 2019. While some users were able to register in the past couple of days, other users were getting errors when trying to register. But today, the promotion is live for all IHG Rewards members.
Unlike in prior versions of these type of promotions, the terms and conditions don’t state a minimum number of points. And, we are seeing that the offers are all over the place. To see your offer and register, head to the promotion landing page, agree to receive emails about this promotion and accept the terms and conditions to see your offer:
As I live on the road and cover IHG, I logged 93 nights at IHG properties in 2018 on my account and 31 so far in 2019. I was expecting rather tough challenge, and ended up with one that requires at least six stays across four different brands — with two being 4+ night stays — to score 52,200 bonus points:
- Discover Our Brands — Stay at 4 brands and get 16,800 bonus points.
- Corporate Account Bonus — Stay 6 times using your corporate rate and earn 6,000 bonus points.
- Stay a Little Longer — Earn 12,000 bonus points when you book 2 stays of 4 or more consecutive nights.
- Achievement Bonus — Complete 3 of the 3 offers and earn an additional 17,400 bonus points.
Katie‘s offer is interesting. There’s modest bonuses five different achievable offers with a large bonus for achieving all five. That said, if planned correctly, she can knock out all five in three stays:
- Stay at Holiday Inn — Stay at 2 Holiday Inn hotels — including Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Club Vacations — and earn 8,000 bonus points.
- Saturday Stays Bonus — Stay 2 weekends, including a Saturday night and another night, and earn 5,600 bonus points
- Stay for Less and Earn — Book 1 stay using Points & Cash and earn 4,500 bonus points. Points & Cash allows you to book Reward Nights with fewer points.
- Stay a Little Longer — Earn 12,000 bonus points when you book 2 stays of 4 or more consecutive nights
- Spend on your IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card — Book and pay for one stay with your IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card and earn 1,500 bonus points.
- Achievement Bonus — Complete 5 of the 5 offers and earn an additional 31,600 bonus points.
Mommy Points, Summer Hull, is pretty disappointed in her offer, which is achievable but only adds up to 23,500 bonus points:
- Saturday Stay Bonus — Stay 2 weekends, including a Saturday night and another night, and earn 5,600 bonus points.
- Stay for Less and Earn — Book 1 stay using Points & Cash and earn 4,500 bonus points.
- Stay at 2 IHG Hotels — Stay at 2 IHG hotels and earn 2,800 bonus points.
- Earn More, Faster — Earn 6,600 bonus points when you book 3 Bonus Points Package stays and get to your next reward faster.
- Stay a Little Longer — Earn 4,000 bonus points when you book 1 stay of 4 or more consecutive nights.
If you’re looking for other ways of racking up points for an upcoming trip, make sure to consider the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. You can earn 125,000-point bonus after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months.
In addition to the bonus points, you’ll get IHG’s Platinum Elite status, which has gotten me numerous room upgrades around the world, and 25x points on purchases at IHG properties for the first 12 months (then 10x points). And you can stretch your points further with an automatic fourth-night free on award stays. Starting with your first card anniversary, you’ll get a certificate for an anniversary free night at a property costing 40,000 points or less.
Featured image by Brian Biros / The Points Guy.
