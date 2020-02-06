You can pay for your next Hyatt stay with cash, points and a reward night — in one single transaction
Last week, TPG reported the World of Hyatt app is testing a new-and-improved check-in experience that includes showing upgrades in advance. That functionality — which is being trialed on reservations at a select number of properties to start — will be incredibly valuable to members whether they’ve applied a Globalist Suite Upgrade or are simply counting on their elite status for a boost.
But, a Hyatt spokesperson has shared some even bigger news with TPG: The hotel brand is running a pilot program, Pay My Way, across its digital booking platforms. This new functionality will let you book one reservation for multiple nights and pay — in a single transaction — using a variety of methods for each night at checkout. Previously, this could only be done by calling the Global Contact Center or by making a series of separate bookings online or in the app.
For example, you can book a weeklong stay at the Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago and pay with a reward night certificate for one night, points for another and cash for the remainder. This means you’ll no longer have to string together a series of reservations at the same property if you’d prefer paying for each night using cash, points, a combination of the two or a reward night certificate from The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
Here’s how this new feature works:
Log into your World of Hyatt account and choose a hotel to book over a specific date range of two or more nights. Click on “Redeem Points & Awards” under the orange “Book Now” button.
Review how you’d like to pay for each night of the stay. In the example below, you’ll see the options are the Member Rate in cash, points, Points + Cash and Awards (which is a Category 1 to 4 reward night certificate). Once you’ve decided how you’ll pay, click on “Select This Combination.”
The booking process will then confirm your points balance and how you’ll pay for each night of your stay.
“This feature will focus on rate plans without restrictions including the World of Hyatt Member Rate, Standard Rate and other flexible rate plans,” said Glennie Janssen, associate manager of global communications for World of Hyatt. “More rate plans may be added in the future but, at this time, to ensure consistency of benefits for the entire stay and cancellation policies, rates will be limited.”
We love this new feature, which is in a limited test now, and look forward to all World of Hyatt members having the ability to use Pay My Way soon. Hyatt expects all members to have access to Pay My Way through its website later this month, with the same functionality coming to the World of Hyatt app a few weeks later.
Featured image by by Katie Genter/The Points Guy
