Going against the trend, Delta has recently equipped its 700th aircraft with an inflight entertainment screen, while other US airlines are removing them to save money. To boot, it’s bolstering its Delta Studio content library with Hulu Originals.
Thanks to a new partnership with streaming giant Hulu, Delta customers can watch Hulu Original content on board beginning Aug. 1. Below is the full list of Hulu Originals joining the fray.
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mindy Project
- Marvel’s Runaways
- Castle Rock
- Casual
- Light as a Feather
- The Act
- Shrill
- Batman and Bill
- Fyre Fraud
- Ask Dr. Ruth
- Minding the Gap
- Into the Dark: New Year, New You
If you’ve somehow managed to plow through the over 3,000 movies, TV shows, podcasts, albums and educational clips already available, you’ll no doubt enjoy the newness. As with all other content on Delta’s seatback screens and streaming to personal devices via Delta Studio, Hulu content will be free of charge to all passengers.
You can bookmark our Delta inflight entertainment guide, which is updated each month with the latest and greatest coming to Delta flights.
Featured image of Delta’s A330-900neo interior by the author.
