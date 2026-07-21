Alaska Airlines is planning to send some Boeing 737s to Hawaii with a new paint job and a new mission: flying between the Hawaiian islands.

Alaska Air Group on Tuesday announced plans to replace Hawaiian Airlines' aging fleet of Boeing 717s with Alaska's 737-800s.

Those larger Boeing jets will get refreshed and repainted in Hawaiian livery before making the trek to Hawaii, the company said.

The transition is expected to begin in 2028.

Replacing Hawaiian's Boeing 717 fleet

Hawaiian has flown the Boeing 717 for decades on its inter-island flights.

Today, the carrier uses the jet on up to 160 daily flights between five major airports in the Aloha State: Honolulu, Maui, Lihue, Kona and Hilo.

But those planes are getting older; on average, the aircraft are about 25 years old, according to AirFleets.

Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717s. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Neighbor island routes in the spotlight

After Alaska acquired Hawaiian in 2024, one of the things on its long-term "to-do" list was to figure out what planes it would use for critical neighbor island flying in the future.

Now, the plan is set: Hawaii residents and visitors can expect to see the larger Boeing 737s on short hops between the state's islands within the next couple of years.

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It'll give Hawaiian more seats — and roughly double the number of premium seats — for its island-hopping service in the future.

Seating type Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-800 First-class 8 seats 16 seats Premium (extra legroom) 17 seats 36 seats Economy 98 seats 109 seats Total 123-128 seats, depending on the aircraft 161 seats

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Each of the 737s will have Starlink Wi-Fi. Alaska also noted in a statement that the jets will have more cargo space for surf boards.

"This decision reflects our commitment to invest in Hawai'i for the long term, to strengthen Hawaiian Airlines and to honor the local expertise, culture and care that have made Hawaiian the airline of Hawaii for nearly a century," CEO Diana Birkett Rakao said Tuesday.

Beyond 'visual expression': Alaska's plans for the Hawaiian Airlines brand

Alaska 737 slated for HNL service in 2026

While the official switchover from Hawaiian 717s to Hawaiian-painted 737s won't begin until 2028, you'll see the larger aircraft in the Aloha State sooner.

In fact, Alaska plans to base a 737-800 in Honolulu starting in October for three daily round-trips between Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Maui's Kahului Airport (OGG).

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Beyond that, Alaska plans to eventually all of the 737s it flies between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii to eventually sport the Hawaiian livery. The idea is, if you're flying to Hawaii, from Hawaii or within the state, you'll be on a plane that has the Hawaiian brand.

Alaska's post-merger fleet plans

This is just the latest reshuffling of aircraft in the wake of the Alaska-Hawaiian merger, which closed in 2024 and led to the two passenger-facing airline brands continuing to fly under the umbrella of one company.

Most notably, Alaska has redeployed the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners Hawaiian had ordered prior to the acquisition on routes from Seattle to Europe and Asia.

Alaska Airlines' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Meanwhile, upgrades are in the works for Hawaiian's twin-aisle Airbus A330s, which are one of the aircraft you're most likely to find yourself on if you're flying Hawaiian between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii.

Those A330s are slated for retrofits in the coming years, which will give them new, more modern business-class seats and a premium economy cabin.

Counting planes

Alaska did not say how many of its Boeing 737s it plans to earmark for inter-island service in Hawaii. For what it's worth, Hawaiian currently operates around 20 717s on its neighbor island routes.

Regardless, Alaska won't be hurting for jets for its mainland U.S. service. Earlier this year, the carrier placed an order for 105 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, and expects to grow its fleet by 33% between now and 2035.

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