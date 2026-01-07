Blockbuster order: Alaska Airlines to buy 110 Boeing planes, including its largest 787 Dreamliner
When Alaska Airlines acquired Hawaiian Airlines in 2024, the vision was clear: Alaska wanted to solidify its place as a bona fide global carrier capable of transporting passengers all over the world.
Just days into 2026, it's evident that focus on growth remains a top priority.
On Wednesday, Alaska Airlines announced that it reached a deal to buy 110 new airplanes from Boeing between now and 2035.
It’s the largest aircraft order in the Seattle-based carrier’s history, and it will see the company continue to rely on the U.S. planemaker — its Pacific Northwest neighbor — for its aircraft for years to come.
Alaska Airlines' splashy, new Boeing deal
Headlining the deal is Alaska Airlines’ purchase of 105 new Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets — Boeing’s largest 737 MAX variant that’s currently awaiting certification from regulators.
Alaska also officially agreed to purchase five additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, specifically opting to go with Boeing’s largest 787-10 version of the long-haul plane.
Related: Alaska Airlines plots global expansion — with a little help from Portland, San Diego and Atmos Rewards
The deal likely represents a multibillion-dollar investment by Alaska Air Group, and it will fuel “steady, scalable and sustained growth,” the company said Wednesday in a statement announcing the news.
“These planes will fuel our expansion to more destinations across the globe and ensure our guests travel aboard the newest, most fuel-efficient and state-of-the-art aircraft,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said.
As part of the deal, Alaska also retains options to purchase 35 additional MAX 10 jets over the next nine years.
Related: Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines unveil much-anticipated joint loyalty program: Atmos Rewards
What to know about Alaska Airlines’ new planes
Once in Alaska’s fleet, the MAX 10 will be the carrier’s largest single-aisle aircraft, and the 787-10 Dreamliner will be its largest twin-aisle jet.
Boeing 737 MAX 10
The MAX 10 can seat between 188 and 204 passengers in a two-cabin (first class and coach) configuration, according to Boeing’s website.
That will give Alaska a bit more seating capacity on its highest-demand flights over its existing narrow-body jets; its Boeing 737-900 and MAX 9s can seat a total of 178 passengers.
When will its first MAX 10 come in? That will likely hinge on how soon Boeing finally wins certification for the aircraft. The MAX 10 has been delayed due to an anti-icing issue that the planemaker has been working to fix for years.
Each of the “Big Three” legacy carriers in the U.S. — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines — also have outstanding orders for the MAX 10.
Read more: Alaska Airlines is sticking with Bilt — but don't expect more Atmos transfer partners anytime soon
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
Meanwhile, this aircraft deal will give Alaska Airlines a total of 17 Dreamliners as it exercises all options with Boeing for the wide-body plane.
That's on top of Dreamliners the carrier already has on hand and in the pipeline.
In acquiring Hawaiian, Alaska took over Hawaiian’s small brand-new fleet of Boeing 787-9s — which sport sleek, new business-class suites — and its order book for additional Dreamliners.
Related: Alaska Airlines adds London and Iceland routes, unveils new Dreamliner livery
Now, Alaska can add the larger 787-10 to its fleet, as has been rumored for months. This will give the airline dozens more seats on international flights out of its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) home base.
It could also allow Alaska to deploy a more premium-heavy configuration on its flagship routes — a specific capability of the 787-10 that Boeing has touted.
“I think with, in the case of 787-10, we’re seeing airlines with a much higher premium layout,” Darren Hulst, Boeing’s vice president of commercial marketing, told TPG at the planemaker’s Renton, Washington, production facility last summer. “It’s just more opportunity to deliver a premium product ... that sort of sets them apart in the marketplace."
Alaska has five 787-9s flying today. It expects to operate at least 12 long-haul routes from SEA by 2030, Minicucci has repeatedly said.
Bottom line
Today, Alaska Air Group has 413 total aircraft between its Alaska- and Hawaiian-branded fleets. It expects to grow to 475 aircraft by 2030 and to at least 550 aircraft by 2035.
Many of the new 737 MAX jets will replace aging 737s due for retirement in the coming years, the carrier said.
Related reading:
TPG featured card
Rewards
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|3X
|Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
|2X
|Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
|1X
|Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Intro offer
Annual Fee
Recommended Credit
Why We Chose ItThere’s a lot to love about the Amex Gold. It’s a fan favorite thanks to its fantastic bonus-earning rates at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets. If you’re hitting the skies soon, you’ll also earn bonus Membership Rewards points on travel. Paired with up to $120 in Uber Cash annually (for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders, card must be added to Uber app and you can redeem with any Amex card), up to $120 in annual dining statement credits to be used with eligible partners, an up to $84 Dunkin’ credit each year at U.S. Dunkin Donuts and an up to $100 Resy credit annually, there’s no reason that foodies shouldn’t add the Amex Gold to their wallet. These benefits alone are worth more than $400, which offsets the $325 annual fee on the Amex Gold card. Enrollment is required for select benefits. (Partner offer)
Pros
- 4 points per dollar spent on dining at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter and $25,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter, respectively)
- 3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with the airline or with amextravel.com
- Packed with credits foodies will enjoy
- Solid welcome bonus
Cons
- Not as useful for those living outside the U.S.
- Some may have trouble using Uber and other dining credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
Rewards Rate
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|3X
|Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
|2X
|Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
|1X
|Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Intro OfferYou may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Annual Fee$325
Recommended CreditCredit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application.Excellent to Good
Why We Chose ItThere’s a lot to love about the Amex Gold. It’s a fan favorite thanks to its fantastic bonus-earning rates at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets. If you’re hitting the skies soon, you’ll also earn bonus Membership Rewards points on travel. Paired with up to $120 in Uber Cash annually (for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders, card must be added to Uber app and you can redeem with any Amex card), up to $120 in annual dining statement credits to be used with eligible partners, an up to $84 Dunkin’ credit each year at U.S. Dunkin Donuts and an up to $100 Resy credit annually, there’s no reason that foodies shouldn’t add the Amex Gold to their wallet. These benefits alone are worth more than $400, which offsets the $325 annual fee on the Amex Gold card. Enrollment is required for select benefits. (Partner offer)
Pros
- 4 points per dollar spent on dining at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter and $25,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter, respectively)
- 3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with the airline or with amextravel.com
- Packed with credits foodies will enjoy
- Solid welcome bonus
Cons
- Not as useful for those living outside the U.S.
- Some may have trouble using Uber and other dining credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.