When Alaska Airlines acquired Hawaiian Airlines in 2024, the vision was clear: Alaska wanted to solidify its place as a bona fide global carrier capable of transporting passengers all over the world.

Just days into 2026, it's evident that focus on growth remains a top priority.

On Wednesday, Alaska Airlines announced that it reached a deal to buy 110 new airplanes from Boeing between now and 2035.

It’s the largest aircraft order in the Seattle-based carrier’s history, and it will see the company continue to rely on the U.S. planemaker — its Pacific Northwest neighbor — for its aircraft for years to come.





Alaska Airlines' splashy, new Boeing deal

Headlining the deal is Alaska Airlines’ purchase of 105 new Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets — Boeing’s largest 737 MAX variant that’s currently awaiting certification from regulators.

Alaska also officially agreed to purchase five additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, specifically opting to go with Boeing’s largest 787-10 version of the long-haul plane.

Alaska Airlines aircraft at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The deal likely represents a multibillion-dollar investment by Alaska Air Group, and it will fuel “steady, scalable and sustained growth,” the company said Wednesday in a statement announcing the news.

“These planes will fuel our expansion to more destinations across the globe and ensure our guests travel aboard the newest, most fuel-efficient and state-of-the-art aircraft,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said.

As part of the deal, Alaska also retains options to purchase 35 additional MAX 10 jets over the next nine years.

What to know about Alaska Airlines’ new planes

Once in Alaska’s fleet, the MAX 10 will be the carrier’s largest single-aisle aircraft, and the 787-10 Dreamliner will be its largest twin-aisle jet.

Boeing 737 MAX 10

The MAX 10 can seat between 188 and 204 passengers in a two-cabin (first class and coach) configuration, according to Boeing’s website.

That will give Alaska a bit more seating capacity on its highest-demand flights over its existing narrow-body jets; its Boeing 737-900 and MAX 9s can seat a total of 178 passengers.

A Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft.

When will its first MAX 10 come in? That will likely hinge on how soon Boeing finally wins certification for the aircraft. The MAX 10 has been delayed due to an anti-icing issue that the planemaker has been working to fix for years.

Each of the “Big Three” legacy carriers in the U.S. — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines — also have outstanding orders for the MAX 10.

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Meanwhile, this aircraft deal will give Alaska Airlines a total of 17 Dreamliners as it exercises all options with Boeing for the wide-body plane.

That's on top of Dreamliners the carrier already has on hand and in the pipeline.

Alaska Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring the carrier's new global livery.

In acquiring Hawaiian, Alaska took over Hawaiian’s small brand-new fleet of Boeing 787-9s — which sport sleek, new business-class suites — and its order book for additional Dreamliners.

A business-class suite on a Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner, soon to be branded Alaska Airlines.

Now, Alaska can add the larger 787-10 to its fleet, as has been rumored for months. This will give the airline dozens more seats on international flights out of its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) home base.

It could also allow Alaska to deploy a more premium-heavy configuration on its flagship routes — a specific capability of the 787-10 that Boeing has touted.

“I think with, in the case of 787-10, we’re seeing airlines with a much higher premium layout,” Darren Hulst, Boeing’s vice president of commercial marketing, told TPG at the planemaker’s Renton, Washington, production facility last summer. “It’s just more opportunity to deliver a premium product ... that sort of sets them apart in the marketplace."

Alaska has five 787-9s flying today. It expects to operate at least 12 long-haul routes from SEA by 2030, Minicucci has repeatedly said.

Bottom line

Today, Alaska Air Group has 413 total aircraft between its Alaska- and Hawaiian-branded fleets. It expects to grow to 475 aircraft by 2030 and to at least 550 aircraft by 2035.

Many of the new 737 MAX jets will replace aging 737s due for retirement in the coming years, the carrier said.

