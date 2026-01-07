Skip to content
Alaska Airlines debuts 'historic' first twin-aisle plane, confirms premium economy plans

Jan. 07, 2026
It’s a new global era at Alaska Airlines.

Once a West Coast airline that flew (mostly) domestic routes on single-aisle planes, the Seattle-based carrier is quickly growing its network of long-haul international flights.

And on Wednesday, Alaska christened the plane — and the all-new look — it will sport on its intercontinental routes.

Inside a hangar near Seattle, Alaska unveiled the first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner delivered by Boeing adorned with its own branding.

And it’s a design travelers have never seen before: a shimmering blue and green-colored tail inspired by the northern lights prominent in Alaska’s namesake state.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY
“This is a historic day for us,” Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci said, standing in the shadow of the new plane.

Alaska enters its twin-aisle era

It’s also a day the company had planned for ever since its 2024 acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.

As part of that merger, Alaska had its eyes on the brand-new 787-9 aircraft Hawaiian had ordered years earlier — long-haul capable jets that Alaska saw as key to realizing its international ambitions.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

With the new plane on hand, Alaska won’t waste any time sending it to a far-flung destination.

This 787 will make its transpacific debut on Thursday on a flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Seoul, South Korea.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

In the coming months, you’ll see more planes look just like this one, too.

The carrier already has a few 787s that were delivered to Hawaiian prior to the merger, and Alaska plans to repaint those jets with its own livery (Alaska and Hawaiian, despite sharing one parent company, continue to operate as separate airline brands).

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

The Alaska brand will also be on all future Dreamliners delivered to the company. That includes five new larger 787-10 jets Alaska ordered on Wednesday as part of a blockbuster 110-aircraft purchase from Boeing.

Among the routes this new plane is slated for: Alaska's soon-to-launch flights from Seattle to Rome (April 28) and London (May 21).

What to expect on board Alaska Airlines' new Boeing 787-9

What will travelers find on board Alaska’s new Dreamliner?

For now, expect virtually the same hard product Hawaiian rolled out on this aircraft less than two years ago, shown below.

That includes the 34 business-class suites arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration and equipped with sliding privacy doors.

Read more: On board Hawaiian Airlines' 2024 inaugural flight on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Alaska is updating a few cosmetic touches inside the cabin right away to make it feel a little less like a Hawaiian Airlines flight, including deploying a new mood lighting scheme.

Later this year, the carrier plans to introduce a host of new “soft product” services that'll be a staple of its new flagship long-haul experience moving forward.

Premium economy plans confirmed

Beyond that, premium economy is coming.

Minicucci on Wednesday confirmed the carrier is planning to outfit its 787s with the spacious, mid-cabin recliners that have become table stakes for any global airline but, notably, aren’t on these Dreamliners.

“All that’s in the works right now,” Minicucci told TPG, noting that Alaska hopes to debut the new premium economy product by 2028.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Aircraft upgrades coming to Hawaiian Airlines, too

While Alaska is taking over the 787s Hawaiian ordered pre-merger, the carrier is planning a big investment in long-haul planes that will continue to fly under the Hawaiian branding.

Starting in 2028, the Honolulu-based carrier will see its Airbus A330 cabins retrofitted with new business-class seats and a premium economy cabin.

Hawaiian Airlines plane
A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 in Seattle. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

That’s on top of major airport upgrades in Hawaii that the company announced earlier this week.

How to book Alaska Airlines flights with points

To book Alaska Airlines flights with points, you'll want to have an account with the carrier's Atmos Rewards program, which is also the loyalty program for Hawaiian.

