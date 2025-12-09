Alaska Airlines has announced a start date for one of its most anticipated new international routes.

The Seattle-based carrier on Tuesday revealed that its new nonstop service from the Pacific Northwest to London will launch May 21, 2026 — just ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

These new flights to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) will come just weeks after Alaska Airlines makes its debut on the continent with Rome service that's set to begin in late April.

When to go: These are the best times to buy an international flight

Heathrow flights were set to go on sale right away on Tuesday. That includes Atmos Rewards redemptions for customers hoping to book a flight to Europe for next summer on points.

Alaska Airlines' international push

Adding London (and Rome, among other long-haul international destinations) is a major shift for Alaska Airlines.

The airline historically operated only domestic and short-haul international flights with its fleet of Boeing 737s and regional jets.

But after acquiring Hawaiian Airlines in 2024, Alaska gained access to a brand-new fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners that Hawaiian had ordered before the merger.

Alaska will fly one of those new 787-9s featuring the new international livery the carrier is set to unveil in the new year on its London route.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Related: Alaska Airlines plots global expansion — with a little help from Portland, San Diego and Atmos Rewards

Alaska Airlines' Boeing 787 Dreamliner with the carrier's new global livery. ALASKA AIRLINES

The planes sport 34 lie-flat business-class suites with sliding privacy doors — the same swanky "hard product" that Hawaiian debuted in early 2024.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

While Alaska Airlines' flights from Seattle to Rome will only operate during the warmer months, the carrier's service to London will operate all year.

London is one of the world's top business travel markets and a major hub for the Oneworld alliance, which Alaska Airlines is part of.

As part of its new London service, Alaska teased an "anticipated deepening of their alliance" with fellow Oneworld members British Airways, which calls LHR home, and American Airlines.

London's Heathrow Airport (LHR). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Details: Alaska Airlines' new London service

Here's how the itinerary will shake out for Alaska's new London service to and from its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) home base — again, launching May 21, 2026.

SEA-LHR: Departs at 9:40 p.m. and arrives at 3:05 p.m. the next day (all times local)

LHR-SEA: Departs at 5 p.m. and arrives at 6:50 p.m. (all times local)

Booking Alaska Airlines flights with points and miles

The best way to book Alaska Airlines flights with points and miles is to use its Atmos Rewards program — the joint loyalty program it launched with Hawaiian Airlines in August.

If you don't have a stash of Atmos Rewards points in your account, note that the program is a 1:1 transfer partner with Bilt Rewards.

Read more: Atmos Rewards Ascent vs. Atmos Rewards Summit: Which card is best for points and perks for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines?

Looking ahead

Alaska Airlines plans to launch at least a dozen new long-haul international routes from Seattle by 2030, the carrier has said repeatedly.

That includes Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea, flights that kicked off earlier this year aboard Hawaiian Airlines, though those flights will be onboard Alaska-branded planes starting at some point next year.

Starlink Wi-Fi update

Alaska also shared one bit of news on Tuesday about its plan to add high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi to all its planes.

The Starlink service should start appearing on its Dreamliner fleet by next fall, the carrier announced.

Once live, Alaska plans to make its Starlink Wi-Fi service free to all Atmos Rewards members, matching connectivity already offered on most of Hawaiian's long-haul planes.

Related reading: