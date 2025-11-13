Alaska Airlines has announced the start date for its first-ever flights to Europe — and tickets are now on sale.

The Seattle-based carrier revealed its new nonstop service between the Pacific Northwest and Rome will launch April 28, 2026.

The flights will usher in a new transatlantic era for Alaska, one that the carrier has been plotting ever since acquiring Hawaiian Airlines last year.

Alaska on Thursday also shared a few details about the "soft-product" services it'll offer on its future long-haul international service, including Alaska Lounge access for customers who book its lie-flat business-class seats.

"These new routes mark a tremendous step in our global expansion and reflect our commitment to delivering a premium international experience from Seattle," Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer of Alaska Airlines, said in a statement Thursday.

Details: Alaska Airlines' new Rome flights

It's been several months since Alaska Airlines first revealed Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO) as its first European destination from its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) home base.

The Coliseum in Rome. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

But the carrier on Thursday finally revealed full itinerary details — and shared that the flights will actually operate daily (instead of just four times per week) during the peak summer season.

Here's how the flight timing will shake out:

SEA-FCO: Departs at 5:30 p.m. and arrives at 1:15 p.m. (all times local)

FCO-SEA: Departs at 3:25 p.m. and arrives at 5:45 p.m. (all times local)

These Italy flights will be summer seasonal, so you'll see the service run through October.

Alaska's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

There's plenty of novelty around the plane Alaska will fly on its new European routes. After all, the carrier has historically operated a fleet of entirely single-aisle planes for years.

But starting in 2026, Alaska will fly the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its long-haul international routes out of Seattle — including these Rome flights — with a fresh global Alaska-branded livery.

These are the same beautiful, new Dreamliners that Hawaiian Airlines debuted in 2024 and had ordered more of prior to the merger.

The aircraft features 34 business-class suites with sliding privacy doors, arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration.

Keep in mind that as part of the carrier's new Atmos Rewards program, top-tier Titanium elite status members will get complimentary upgrades to these seats (pending availability, of course). They wouldn't need to redeem an upgrade certificate — or points, for that matter.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Alaska will rebrand Hawaiian's Extra Comfort (extra-legroom) seats with its "Premium" designation.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

We should point out, though, that these planes, despite being generally state-of-the-art, do not have a bona fide premium economy cabin.

Notably, these Boeing 787s will also bring seatback screens to the Alaska experience — something you won't find on its Boeing 737s.

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

All of Hawaiian's existing 787s (and those Alaska Air Group has on order) will eventually get Alaska Airlines branding.

Hawaiian, which continues to operate as its own brand, will use its legacy Airbus A330s for its longer routes — though Alaska executives have pledged to give those jets cabin upgrades, including in premium economy, in the coming years.

New global 'soft' product

For months, Alaska Airlines has been teasing a new global experience for its international service. That was necessary because the airline hadn't previously had true long-haul flights to speak of.

Business-class passengers on Alaska Airlines' transatlantic and transpacific flights will get Alaska Lounge access before departure.

The Alaska Lounge in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)'s N-Concourse. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

On board, the carrier will feature amenity collaborations with a handful of brands — with a strong West Coast emphasis.

Food, beverage and amenity partnerships include Salt and Straw, Straightaway Cocktails, Stumptown Coffee, Filson (for bedding in business-class, and blankets in coach) and Salt & Stone.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

At the risk of sounding like I'm doing a product plug (I'm not!), I got to sample the Alaska-Stumptown collaboration blend earlier this year after a visit to the company's Seattle headquarters — and it was definitely a winner for this coffee connoisseur.

Booking

Alaska plans to offer introductory fares for its Seattle-Rome flights starting at $599 round-trip, which would be a steal between the West Coast and Europe.

Here's a fare I spotted for next August.

ALASKA AIRLINES

But keep in mind that you may also see much higher prices on some peak spring and summer travel dates.

I found Atmos Rewards bookings starting as low as 35,000 points one-way in economy. However, on many dates I checked, award pricing also ran quite a bit higher than that.

ALASKA AIRLINES

In some cases, you may still find more competitive Atmos Rewards award pricing via partner redemptions on American Airlines — granted, that's with the hurdle of having to make a connection instead of flying nonstop.

Remember that Alaska prices its Atmos Rewards redemption rates via a fixed award chart. However, those are "starting at" prices: Once the standard award space fills up, the carrier frequently offers higher-priced awards as an alternative to simply blocking any further award bookings. That was certainly the case for many of the business-class redemptions I checked.

We'll watch to see how Atmos Rewards award space and pricing pans out as Alaska Airlines continues to expand its global long-haul network.

Alaska expects to put its flights to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) on sale soon. Those flights will operate year-round.

The carrier will also launch nonstop service to Iceland in 2026 with a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

