Hot off the heels of the first-ever Park Hyatt all-inclusive resort opening reservations, the first-ever Grand Hyatt all-inclusive resort is also open for booking.

Taking reservations for stays from Feb. 15, 2027, on, the Grand Hyatt Los Cabos Resort, Golf and Spa will be another game-changing property for World of Hyatt devotees. World of Hyatt has doubled down on all-inclusive resorts in the last few years, and we're excited to see the family-friendly Grand Hyatt brand enter the fold.

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Located in Cabo San Lucas, the resort will offer 244 rooms and 57 suites, including 42 swim-out suites — so to get to the water all you have to do is open your door. The rooms will offer an airy feel with natural woods, coastal elements and marble bathrooms, plus outdoor spaces like balconies.

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At all-inclusive resorts, dining is key. This property will feature a classic all-day buffet, an Italian restaurant with wood-fired pizza, a beachfront Mexican spot, a Pan-Asian restaurant with sushi and a number of bars. Want to catch a beautiful Cabo sunset? Hit the rooftop bar and lounge.

Activities abound at the first Grand Hyatt all-inclusive: hit one of the many ocean-facing pools (including an adults-only retreat) or the kid-family splash park. Or, drop the kids off at the kids club or teens club, and head to the spa for a treatment and hydrotherapy ritual. And for the golfers in the family, the 18-hole Ernie Els Design is waiting.

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The team behind both the Grand Hyatt and Park Hyatt all-inclusive resorts is Parks Hospitality Holdings, which Hyatt has trusted to lead the way as these well-known brands enter the all-inclusive space.

"At Hyatt, we're continuing to evolve how our brands connect with travelers, ensuring they remain distinct and compelling," Javier Águila, president of Hyatt's inclusive collection, said in a statement. "Drawing on our deep expertise and leadership in elevated all-inclusive, we're selectively bringing this model to these two new hotels, combining the ease of all-inclusive with the exceptional design, service and sense of place that define the Park Hyatt and Grand Hyatt brands."

It's one more step in the evolution of all-inclusive resorts. Last year, Marriott opened the first W-branded all-inclusive resort, and we loved it after visiting in the Dominican Republic. Later this year, the first JW Marriott-branded all-inclusive resort will enter the fold in Costa Rica. It goes to show that all-inclusive resorts are evolving and willing to meet the high expectations and brand standards that come attached to brands like W, JW Marriott and Park Hyatt.

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How to book the Grand Hyatt Los Cabos Resort, Golf and Spa

Opening rates at the Grand Hyatt Los Cabos Resort, Golf and Spa start around $1,000 per night, based on double occupancy. As a World of Hyatt Category E all-inclusive property, award nights range from 35,000 to 75,000 with Moderate-tier rates of 55,000 World of Hyatt points per night.

And if you need some valuable World of Hyatt points for this exciting new stay, one of our all-time favorite travel cards has its highest-ever offer with valuable points you can transfer for Hyatt stays.

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