Frontier Airlines was already planning to upgrade its planes with first-class seats. Now, the budget airline is getting the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky.

The Denver-based, ultra-low-cost carrier on Tuesday announced it's outfitting its jets with Starlink, the ultrafast internet service from SpaceX.

Installations are expected to begin in 2027.

It'll be a key on-board upgrade for Frontier, which — like most budget airlines — has historically been known for a no-frills, egalitarian experience on board.

But the carrier has been trying to court more customers by leveling up some of its offerings, from a revamped loyalty program and companion pass to true premium seating, which is expected to debut in the coming months.

Now, enter Starlink, the satellite service that allows passengers to surf the web and stream video as they would on the ground, without the interruptions long associated with inflight Wi-Fi.

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A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 cabin. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

"It's another example of how we're evolving the travel experience while staying true to our commitment to offering the lowest fares," Frontier CEO Jimmy Dempsey said in a statement announcing the news Tuesday.

How much does Wi-Fi cost on Frontier Airlines?

One thing Frontier is not sharing details on just yet? Whether it plans to charge customers for its Wi-Fi or offer it for free.

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Historically, budget airlines (including and especially Frontier) have been known for offering discounted fares, with add-on fees for just about everything else, from snacks to seat assignments and carry-on bags.

Most global airlines that have gone with Starlink for their Wi-Fi, though, have made the service free to customers.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with 24 Starlink satellites in July 2025. KEVIN CARTER/GETTY IMAGES

However, earlier this month, Panama-based Copa Airlines revealed it would be one of the first global carriers to charge most flyers a fee to access Starlink (with exceptions for customers with elite status, or those who have Starlink as their home internet provider).

Will Frontier do something similar, and dangle free access for elite members of its Frontier Miles loyalty program? That's worth watching.

A big on-board upgrade

In any event, to go from having no on-board Wi-Fi to having Starlink should be a stark shift for the discounter as it aims to take a larger place in the budget airline sphere following the May collapse of top rival Spirit Airlines.

It's also worth noting that Starlink has been largely immune to some of the recent hiccups that have disrupted several airlines' Wi-Fi service in recent months. Starlink is powered by satellite technology different from what most carriers currently offer.

Add Frontier to the list

U.S. airlines have now debuted or announced Starlink Wi-Fi service. Installations are in progress at United Airlines and Alaska Airlines. (Hawaiian Airlines, owned by Alaska, already has the tech on its Airbus jets.)

Both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines announced service for their planes.

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue are planning to upgrade their Wi-Fi technology with comparable service from Amazon, but not for a couple more years.

1,000 budget airline planes slated for fast Wi-Fi

Several other budget airlines in other countries will get the service, as revealed in Tuesday's announcement — including Europe-based Wizz Air, Mexico-based Volaris and South American discounter JetSmart.

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 at the carrier's hangar in Denver. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

All those carriers share the private equity firm Indigo Partners as a major investor.

One thousand planes in the Indigo portfolio will receive the Starlink service.

The company did not share how fast the installations will occur.

What about first class?

Frontier's Wi-Fi announcement comes as the carrier awaits the arrival of its delayed first-class seats, which were initially slated to join its planes last year.

A spokesperson this week told TPG that first-class seat installations remain on track to happen by the end of 2026.

Airlines across the world have been hit hard, in recent years, by delays in the aircraft seating supply chain, so it's not a huge surprise to see Frontier's timeline slip.

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