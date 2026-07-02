Rove continues to add new transfer partners, and the latest addition — Frontier Miles — is an interesting one. Even better, the credit card-free loyalty program is celebrating with a 25% transfer bonus.

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 cabin. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

In the world of points and miles, Frontier Airlines often flies under the radar. That's because this Denver-based budget carrier has not historically partnered with any transferable credit card rewards currencies, making it harder to earn Frontier miles — until now.

Frontier flyers will appreciate having a way to transfer rewards to their Frontier Miles account at a 1:1 ratio (or a 1:1.25 ratio through July 31, thanks to the 25% transfer bonus). The program's only other transfer partner is Marriott Bonvoy, which offers a less-than-ideal 3:1 ratio.

Although Frontier Miles may not offer aspirational redemptions like business-class flights across the pond, it is a solid loyalty program for travelers who fly Frontier. You can typically redeem miles for around 1.3 cents each, based on TPG's July 2026 valuations.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

In the year or so since the program launched, Rove's roster of transfer partners has grown rapidly.

Rove members can earn miles on everyday purchases, travel and more — including up to 28 miles per dollar spent on select hotels. Even better, you can double-dip hotel rewards at some properties.

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Bottom line

You may be able to get better value from your Rove miles by transferring them to one of the program's 18 other partners, including valuable options like Air France-KLM Flying Blue and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. But if you're planning a trip to one of Frontier's destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, take a look at Frontier's award prices and see if it makes sense to book with your Rove miles.

You have until July 31 to take advantage of Rove's 25% transfer bonus to Frontier.