6 feet to eat: The extreme lengths people are going through to social distance
We live in a weird new world, my friends.
As stay-at-home orders begin to lift around the world, people are getting pretty crafty with how they manage to keep their distance in public places. As you likely know, experts say maintaining six feet of space from others when out in public can help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
But we have to give credit where credit is due, and these places are just taking it to the next level.
Pool noodles
We bet you thought you’d never see the day where you’d have to use a pool noodle while dining at a restaurant. And no, we’re not talking about a swim-up bar — we’re talking about a café in Germany.
Café Rothe, a pastry shop and cafe in Schwerin, is helping guests stay a safe distance apart by attaching 6-foot pool noodles to their heads, ABC News reported. If you bump noodles with another noodle, you’re too close.
Social distancing crowns — and onions!
Also in Germany: Social distancing crowns, courtesy of Burger King. The fast-food chain designed (you guessed it!) oversized 6-foot “crowns” meant to keep customers far apart, Business Insider reported.
“The do-it-yourself social distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.
In Italy, instead of a colossal crown, you can order a Social Distancing Whopper that has three times the amount of raw onions, according to Fast Company. The stench of onions is meant to keep people far away from each other.
Have it your way.
Bumper tables
But that’s not all, folks. At Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, “bumper tables” have been rolled out for guests to use.
According to a video posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the “tables” are six feet in diameter and allow guests to drink (and dine) safely. They will be available whenever the restaurant is allowed to serve again. They even have cupholders.
There are currently 10 bumper tables available, but the restaurant’s owner, Shawn Harman, said he plans to order 40 more so customers can enjoy their food while dining in the restaurant’s parking lot, NBC News Washington reported.
This is the era of dining and, er, distancing.
Quarantine greenhouses
If you’re in Amsterdam, get ready for a romantic, socially distanced dinner in a “quarantine greenhouse.” It has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?
Soon, you might be able to feast on a four-course vegetarian menu at Mediamatic ETEN, all while you sit (with your dining companions, of course) in a tiny greenhouse.
“It’s super cozy, it’s really cozy, it’s nice and the food is delicious,” Janita Vermeulen, a diner at the restaurant, told Reuters. The outlet added that organizers are calling the project “Serres Séparées,” as they say it sounds better in French. Can’t really argue with that logic, as it translates to “separate greenhouses” in English.
Right now, they’re only available to family members and friends of restaurant staff, and waiters also wear personal protective equipment and carry a longboard to serve diners their dishes. By doing so, they aim to minimize physical contact.
Social distancing necklaces
After Italy’s months-long lockdown, many locals and international tourists are eager to start traveling around the beautiful country again — but this is not the country it was a mere three months ago.
Take, for example, the Duomo in Florence, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world. The Florentine reported that here, a first-of-its-kind social distancing alert device will be provided to all visitors. It’s a small appliance that guests will have to wear around their neck, and it will start sounding off and vibrating if someone gets too close.
Plus, expect lots of hand sanitizer, temperature checks and a controlled entrance to minimize the flow of tourists. Visitors will also have to wear face coverings, such as a mask, at all times.
