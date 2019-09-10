This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve ever tried to book a hotel room for four people in European cities, you’ve found that not all rooms are cleared for family occupancy. That’s certainly the case with some points-friendly hotels. Next in our series on European points hotels that accommodate a family of four (so far we’ve covered London, Paris, Rome and Portugal) is a center of art and the Renaissance: Florence.
While many European cities are tough when it comes to award rooms for families, Florence is especially tough. That said, it can be a whole lot of fun once you get the logistics squared away. I took my youngest son to Florence when he was just 3 months old and walked, ate gelato and took in the art and architecture, all from his carrier.
If you’re headed to Florence, prebook your Uffizi Gallery tickets and then check out these hotels that can accommodate four people on points.
In This Post
World of Hyatt options
There are now several gorgeous Small Luxury Hotels of the World options within Florence for as few as 25,000 World of Hyatt points, but it can be exceptionally hard to find award availability. (When we checked, Hotel Lungarno did have limited availability.)
Hotel Lungarno
Home to a one-star Michelin restaurant Borgo San Jacopo, more than 400 pieces of 20th century art and one of the best views of Ponte Vecchio, Hotel Lungaro is a lavish points redemption.
Family rooms: 40k Hyatt points per night. Keep in mind that your dates will have to be flexible to use your points and find availability.
Location: Oltrarno (the quieter south side of the River Arno), very close to the Boboli Gardens.
Rooms: Each includes two queen beds or one queen that can be separated into two twins with a small privacy wall. Some rooms have the hotel’s iconic river views. Family rooms are almost 400 square feet.
Extras: Hotel guests have free admission to the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card can get you started on collecting Hyatt points. If you don’t have the points necessary when it’s time to book in Florence, you can transfer them from Chase Ultimate Rewards if you have a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card.
Marriott Bonvoy hotel in a 19th-century palazzo
Marriott has several properties in Florence, but only one on points + cash for a family of four: Sina Villa Medici. We checked on the St. Regis Florence and The Westin Excelsior and found that they do allow smaller families (three people) in their points rooms with a supplemental charge in cash for the third person, so it may pay to call other properties to see what might work for your family.
Sina Villa Medici, Autograph Collection
A luxury 19th-century five-star hotel, the Sina Villa Medici became part of the Marriott family in 2017 and has a star-studded past. Everyone from Barbara Streisand to Kate Moss to George Clooney has stayed there, and now your family can have the Hollywood treatment, too — with a sizable cash upgrade.
Family rooms: Category 7, from 60k points plus cash per night during standard priced award nights. The lowest level suite that allows four people is one with a king bed that costs 60k points plus 400 euro per night. Families of three can fit in a “Deluxe” room with a king bed plus roll away for just 60k points plus 50 euro per night.
Location: It’s a 15- to 20-minute walk to the sights with a complimentary shuttle bus available during the day (except from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Food: Free breakfast option for two for Platinum elites and above. There is a high-end restaurant with outdoor seating.
Room: The best option for families is to take the two-twin room and add a rollaway bed or crib. The rooms are 484 square feet and were refreshed in 2017.
Extras: Valet parking is available for 40 euros per day and there is a small outdoor pool, which is very rare in Florence.
You can earn Marriott points with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, which is currently offering a 75,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 in three months. Or look to the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card that offers the same welcome bonus and includes a Marriott statement credit of up to $300. Alternatively, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to Marriott at a 1:1 ratio.
Hilton Honors
Both the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hilton in Florence do not have rooms on points that are rated for a family of four. You can stay about an hour outside the city using Hilton points at the La Bagnaia Golf & Spa Resort Siena, which is a part of the Curio Collection. Here, 98,000 – 130,000 Hilton points will often secure you a 785-square foot family suite on a premium award (though the price varies day to day). That’s not exactly the same thing as staying in Florence, but worth a mention if you are aching to use Hilton points in Italy.
Chase Ultimate Rewards
With the limited number of traditional points hotels to choose from, many families visiting Florence redeem points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal.
Relais Uffizi
You can read about a TPG Family contributor’s stay at the three-star Relais Uffizi.
Family Rooms: From 9,672 points (the exact number of points is dynamic and changes based on the season and which type of Chase card you have)
Location: Close to Piazza Signoria
Room: The hotel offers triple rooms and apartments for families. The apartments are 646 square feet and have a king bed and one or two twin beds; make sure to check the room details when you book. The apartments are across the street from the hotel itself and do not have housekeeping.
Food: Breakfast is included in the hotel rate but not for the apartments (supplement of 10 euros per person). The breakfast room has a nice view over Piazza della Signoria.
Extras: With large groups you can book several rooms or apartments and stay together without having to share sleeping quarters.
Hotel Regency
Want to stay at the refined Four Seasons Hotel Firenze with your family but don’t have the cash or rewards points to do so? A better value is the 19th-century Florentine villa that is the Hotel Regency, which is nearly next door to the Four Seasons. At a rate of 26,169 Ultimate Rewards points per night through the Chase portal, the cost of this elegant boutique hotel is a lot more palatable than nearly $1,000/night per room at the Four Seasons.
Hotel Orto De’ Medici
Use an “eraser” card for the real Italian experience
Paying for your hotel with a credit card with an “eraser” feature can open up a whole different range of possible accommodations. Consider using a card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card where you can redeem earned miles for a statement credit as long as the purchase codes as “travel.” The Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card offers a similar benefit.
Citi Prestige cardholders can book four nights but just pay for three. (As of Sept. 1, 2019, cardholders can only get the fourth night free on two hotel stays per year.)
Hotel Davanzati
Consider the fourth-generation family-run Hotel Davanzati.
Bottom line
With a surprising number of kid-friendly activities, a trip to Florence as a family can be an excellent mix of culture, adventure and sightseeing. Whether you book your hotel or apartment using traditional points hotel chains, the Chase portal or options like booking through the Hotels.com/Venture partnership, you’re sure to live la dolce vita once you arrive.
Featured image by Imgorthand / Getty Images
