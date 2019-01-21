This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Finding rooms that can legitimately fit your whole family in London is a challenge. Those sort of rooms are not common and are usually notoriously expensive, even with the more advantageous than normal exchange rate (about £1 : $1.26 at press time). Hotel rooms for four comprised of two double or queen beds may be common in North America, but are rare in London (and much of Europe). Once your search for lodging turns to “suites” and “interconnecting rooms,” your rates can quickly double or triple. But don’t fret, it is possible to visit London on points, even with small children in tow.
London Marriott Hotel County Hall
Program: Marriott Rewards
Family Rooms: Category 7 property with rooms that cost 60k points + 150 GBP for family room
Having lived in London for many years with kids, my usual tip for visitors to London is to first decide where you want to be and then expand your search out from there. London Marriott Hotel County Hall is where I put my friends and family up when they come to visit. Southbank is my go-to location recommendation for families visiting London. The location is inside London’s former City Hall.
The hotel has spacious rooms that sleep four. A bonus perk for families is that the hotel offers baby-sitting services. The top two floors of County Hall house a gym and the largest hotel indoor swimming pool in London. The hotel bar boasts a gin list of more than 100 types and offers afternoon tea (so book that babysitter).
When you stay here, London Dungeon, the London Aquarium, London Eye and Big Ben are on your doorstep, plus Covent Garden and the West End are just across the bridge. “South Bank” refers to the walkway, shops and attractions on the south side of the Thames River along the stretch in front of the London Eye. The closest station is Waterloo, where you can board a train to places outside of London, like Windsor and Bath, or jump on the Jubilee line up to Bond Street for shopping.
Tip: The M Club Executive Lounge (free for Marriott Platinum Elites and above) has complimentary adult drinks from 5:30–7:30pm.
Park Plaza County Hall
Program: Radisson Rewards
Family Rooms: 85,000 points per night
Park Plaza County Hall is around the corner from the Marriott at County Hall and bills itself as a true family-orientated hotel with kid goody bags at check-in complete with activity books and a Park Plaza passport. It offers free breakfast for children up to 12, and all Studio Rooms include a sofa bed and a kitchenette. Younger guests rave about the comforter covered with cartoon characters, kid-sized bathrobes and pizza making classes. Parents love the green scheme wine swap — trade a cleaning service for a bottle of wine during your stay.
Family rooms rated for two adults and two children are 320-square-foot studio rooms that come with a double bed plus sofa bed for 87,500 Radisson Rewards points per night. Tip: Ask for a higher floor room for views of the London Eye.
Park Plaza Westminster Bridge
Program: Radisson Rewards
Family Rooms: 85,000 points per night
Radisson Rewards truly is one of the best hotel loyalty programs for families in London as you can book family rooms for a reasonable number of points without a cash co-pay. Similar to at the County Hall location, children at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge receive a “rucksack” of goodies at check-in and families of up to four can stay in the Studio rooms with one bed and one sleeper sofa for 87,500 points per night.
If you’re lucky, you may score a view of Big Ben or the London Eye from your room. With Radisson Rewards, be sure you include the accurate number of adults and children in the search box to trigger the family awards in the results.
London Marriott Hotel Marble Arch
Program: Marriott Rewards
Family Rooms: Category 6 property with rooms that cost 50k points plus 20 GBP
Only a few Marriott/SPG properties in all of London allow four people in one room without a substantial cash upgrade. While the higher-end London properties get most of the attention, families with Marriott points can have an enjoyable stay in Marble Arch.
At the London Marriott Marble Arch, 50,000 points plus about $25 per night can get you a 291-square-foot room with two double beds that permit four people. The room has a 50-inch TV and coffee maker, plus a bathroom with a shower and tub, American outlets and USB. While the hotel was built in 1972 (the exterior and lobby show it), the rooms were renovated in 2017. There’s a gym on-site with a sauna and a heated indoor pool. Platinum Premier members take note: The hotel has an Executive Lounge offering breakfast and snacks throughout the day, so your kids can grab a free bite whenever they’d like.
The location is great for shopping on Oxford Street, getting to/from Heathrow via Paddington and hitting the major London attractions with the speedy Central Line underground at your doorstep. Bring the kids down to Speaker’s Corner, on the Marble Arch corner of Hyde Park, on a Sunday for a lesson in free speech. Should you wish to rent a car for visiting Stonehenge (difficult to get to by train), there is an Avis office inside the hotel.
Program: Hilton Honors
Family Rooms: Points required vary per room type and season.
Hilton Paddington is inside Paddington Station, making it a breeze to access from the Heathrow Express. It can be a good base for day trips to Cambridge, Oxford and the Cotswolds.
The 1854 hotel underwent a renovation in 2015 and created the GWR Tower Wing with renovated rooms and access to the Executive Lounge.
At this property, the family rooms are considered a premium award and won’t be cheap, but do exist. A Family Superior Room with two queen beds clocks in at 138,000 to 157,000 points on our test dates for a 334- to 377-square-foot room. Families can upgrade to a “Queen Suite” for additional points (163k to 199k points per night in our tests) with a king-sized bed for the adults and separate living area with a pull-out double sofa for the kids. The Queen Suite also comes with access to the Executive Lounge.
The Executive Lounge (free with Hilton Diamond Status or a GWR Tower room) overlooks Paddington Station and hosts breakfast, sandwiches and pastries around lunchtime and coffee and soft drinks all day long.
Kids 5 years and under eat free when accompanied by an adult, and older children can eat from the special children’s menu for $12.50. Tie-ins to Paddington Bear are prevalent — a Paddington coloring book at check-in and the concierge-recommended Paddington Bear Walking tour that starts daily at 10:30am from inside the station.
To earn up to bonus Hilton Honors points to use at a Hilton property in London or beyond, take a look at the best Hilton Honors Credit cards for family travelers, such as the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card or the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.
Holiday Inn Express : London – City
Program: IHG Rewards Club
Family Rooms: From 40k points
The Holiday Inn has several locations in London, including the posh Mayfair and the three-star Holiday Inn Express near Old Street Station that is the perfect location for a visit to London with pre-teens or teens. But on the edge of trendy Shoreditch and near Spitafields Market, Brick Lane and the Columbia Road Flower Market, you can see another side of London than the traditional West End tourist feel for just 40k IHG points per night for a room with a double bed and double pull-out sofa.
Rooms here include breakfast and children under 12 eat for free throughout the day. Families will love that the room comes with a cellphone loaded with free data to save on international roaming charges while exploring London.
The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card is an easy way to attain IHG points and even get the fourth award night free, an anniversary award night and IHG Platinum Elite status.
Crowne Plaza Kings Cross
Program: IHG Rewards Club
Family Rooms: From 35k points
Once the gritty underbelly of London, the area surrounding Kings Cross Station has seen a $4 billion revitalization in recent years and now hosts Google HQ, boutique shopping, an art school, luxury flats and some of London’s best restaurants.
For 35k IHG Rewards Club points per night, your family can cozy up in two double beds in a 170-square-foot room that sleeps four. Situated near the Charles Dickens Museum and the Postal Museum, there is plenty to do in the Kings Cross/Farrington area. It’s a 10- to 15-minute walk to the Tube and there is a bus stop right outside to head into Central London to see all the top sights.
Families may appreciate the indoor pool and proximity to St. Pancras International for an onward journey on the Eurostar to Paris, Brussels or Amsterdam.
The Club Lounge has continental breakfast refreshments and snacks during the day and hosts a canape reception from 5–7pm with wine and beer. The Spire Elite level grants you access to the lounge. Breakfast is $22 per person otherwise so you may want to check out local eateries on Exmouth Market in the morning.
St. Ermin’s Hotel, Autograph Collection
Program: Marriott Rewards
Family Rooms: Category 6 property with rooms that cost 50k points plus 120 GBP for Deluxe Room or 150 GBP for Junior Suite
If it is Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and the Royal Parks you’re seeking, you are in luck with St. Ermin’s Hotel, Autograph Collection that will allow you to fit your family of four in its 240-square-foot deluxe room with two double beds. For a bit more of a cash co-pay you can stay in the 400-square-foot junior suite with a king bed with a separate living room with a fold-out sofa or rollaway bed.
At this hotel, school-aged children are greeted with an activity pack to discover clues around the hotel and guests rave about the staff and Old World charm of the hotel. You will certainly know you’re in London by the restored grade II-listed Victorian building and St. James Park and Westminster Abbey around the corner. The gym is small but functional and the third floor hosts a bee terrace with honey served at breakfast each morning.
If you hold Platinum Elite status, the full breakfast buffet is free for two guests. Otherwise, breakfast is $27 for adults, free for under 6 and children 6–12 are half-price.
Bottom Line
While some of these points hotels aren’t all that much to look at from the outside, being able to fit your family of four into a hotel room with a points redemption in London make them worth consideration. Added features, such as complimentary meals and children’s activities, means that kids can stay involved and budgets can stay intact. Above all, staying near what you want to experience in London can really streamline the logistics of your trip. If you are looking for a line-up of somewhat more posh family-friendly lodging options in London, here’s that rundown for your planning pleasure.
Featured image courtesy of Hotel London Marriott County Hall.
