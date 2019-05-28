This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hilton Honors Rome Rewards for Families
Hotel: Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Resort
Family Rooms: Points required vary per room type and season (tests showed as low as around 100k points per night)
Location: Monte Mario
Rome Cavalieri, a Waldorf Astoria Resort is a splurge property with a true family room that can fit up to five people. The Rome Cavalieri is a true five-star property located in a 15-acre private Mediterranean park on a hilltop in a resort-like setting, surrounded by lush gardens with a breathtaking view overlooking Vatican City. If you wanted to make it to the Italian countryside but couldn’t fit it in both, this could be the Hilton splurge for you.
In exchange for those views, you’ll be 15 minutes by taxi or Uber from the center of Rome. Additionally, the property runs a complimentary shuttle bus (every hour from 8:30am–12:30pm and 3:30–8:30pm).
Food: Breakfast is not included. Room upgrades are based on availability and status level. Hilton Honors elites rave about the Imperial floor that has free snacks and drinks throughout the day. If you’re going all-out, it also is home to Rome’s only Michelin 3-star restaurant.
The room: Its family rooms consist of two adjoining rooms with a hall together that make them more suite-like. The rooms together are 538 square feet and come with a balcony. Bedding is either a king bed or two twin beds. Try to snag the rooms with a view of the city.
Extras: This is the only hotel on our list with a kids club. The concierge can arrange private tours of all the major sights. If your family likes to mix sports with your European adventures, this property could be for you with its jogging path, two clay tennis courts with hourly court rental fee, an indoor pool and an Olympic-size outdoor pool (open May–September).
Here are our favorite Hilton credit cards for families so you can ramp up your Hilton Honors points balance in a hurry.
Marriott Bonvoy Rome Offerings for Families
Hotel: Palazzo Naiadi, The Dedica Anthology, Autograph Collection
Family Rooms: Category 7 with “exclusive larger “rooms that cost 60,000 points plus 150 euros per night
Location: Termini station
Palazzo Naiadi sells itself as a boutique historic hotel with modern amenities located next to the Roma Termini metro station and around the corner from Mercado Centrale. Termini Station is home to the Leonardo Express Airport train, which will get you to the airport in 30 minutes.
Food: Breakfast is not included (without Platinum elite status), though the hotel has a breakfast restaurant that travelers say is good but expensive. The property has three restaurants and two bars.
The room: The Executive room legally sleeps four people in its 484-square-foot rooms with either one king or two twin beds. They allow two single-size rollaway beds to be set up in the “living area” (not separate). This can be a good option for families with small children who can sleep on the rollaways if the plan is to stay in a central location and be out most of the time, but have a comfortable king-size bed for the adults at night.
Extras: The hotel has a rooftop pool, gym and spa.
Hotel: Sheraton Parco de’ Medici Rome Hotel
Family Rooms: Category 3 with Executive rooms that cost 17,500 points plus 35 euros per nigh, Junior Suite for 17,500 points plus 70 euros per night or a Senior Suite for 17,500 points plus 110 euros per night.
Location: Southwest of Rome, near airports.
The Sheraton Parco de’ Medici Rome Hotel is on Rome’s southwest side near the New Roman Trade Fair and Fiumicino and Ciampino international airports. The hotel offers 80 hectares of lush green space if you want to escape at the end of the day from the crowds in central Rome or wish to stay near the airport with a free space to park your rental car.
The food: Breakfast buffet for Platinum Elites or 18 euros.
The room: Like the Palazzo Naiadi, the 355-square-foot Executive Room fits one king bed or two twin beds plus two rollaway cots.
Extras: There’s a golf course, pool, fitness center and free parking.
You can earn Marriott points with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, which is currently offering a 75,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 in three months. Or, look to the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card that offers the same welcome bonus and includes an up to $300 Marriott statement credit. Alternatively, Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to Marriott at a 1:1 ratio.
Central Choice Privileges Options for Families Visiting Rome
Hotel: Comfort Inn Bolivar
Family Rooms: Redemptions prices vary, but searches found rooms starting at 10k points per night and going for 20k points per night for May–September 2019.
Location: Termini
Situated in a pleasant courtyard down a small alley off a busy main street within walking distance of the Colosseum and all the major attractions, you’ll find the Comfort Inn Bolivar. TPG contributor Jason Steele visited the hotel back in 2014 and found it central and a good value. You can read his review of this hotel here.
Food: Continental breakfast is included for all guests in a gorgeous top-floor breakfast room overlooking Rome. Other than breakfast, the hotel has only a small lounge and bar without restaurants, but you have all of Rome on your doorstep.
Room: The room has one double bed and two single beds with a maximum occupancy of four. Recent guests’ overall impression of rooms is that they have all the adequate necessities but are small and outdated, as is the hotel in general.
Extras: Parking is available. The property also has car rental and currency exchange through the front desk.
Award rates are more variable but start at 10,000 points for a room for four in low season. You can transfer Amex Membership Rewards points to Choice at a 1:1 ratio if you need to increase your account balance.
Rome With a Family Using the World of Hyatt
While there are now several Small Luxury Hotels of the World options within Rome bookable with World of Hyatt points, none have standard rooms that can sleep a family of four. You can try contacting the hotels directly to see if you could book a standard room with World of Hyatt points and then pay to upgrade to a suite or larger room, though success isn’t guaranteed.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card can get you started with your World of Hyatt points collection. If you don’t have the World of Hyatt points necessary, you can also transfer them in from Chase Ultimate Rewards if you have a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card.
IHG Points Hotels for Families in Rome
Hotel: Holiday Inn Rome Eur Parco dei Medici Hotel
Family Rooms: from 25,000 IHG points per night
Location: Eur business district, close to airports
Holiday Inn Rome – Eur Parco Dei Medici is close to the Eur business district, and is a good choice at the end of an Italian road trip or if on business in the area. It is a 20-minute taxi or train ride from the Muratella train station into central Rome. The hotel’s shuttle from the airport is free on the way in and 10 euros per person on the way back.
The food: Breakfast is 16 euros, but slightly discounted for elites. Also on-site are a restaurant and bar plus pool bar in the summer.
The Room: 300-square-foot rooms have two double beds
Extras: This is a family-friendly hotel with a playground, outdoor children’s swimming pool (open June–October) with lifeguard and a pool bar with a kids’ menu. Ping-Pong and foosball are available. There’s a basic gym.
Earn points toward your stay with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. It’s got an 125,000-point welcome bonus after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months and will provide you the fourth award night for free.
There aren’t any other IHG hotels in the area with standard rooms available on points for a family of four, but you could check paid rates for family rooms at Crowne Plaza : Rome – St. Peter’s as they can sometimes be found for under 100 euros per night.
Bottom Line
There are not a ton of points-friendly options in Rome for a family of four, but at least there are some choices. Should your family consist of just three people, your options in Rome will be more varied — including using Radisson Rewards to stay at at the Palazzo Montemartini Rome (105k Radisson points for a superior room for three) or the Westin Excelsior (50k Marriott points per night).
Regardless of the booking challenges, the Eternal City is a fantastic vacation destination for families that enjoy history, ancient ruins, master works of art, excellent cuisine and plenty of exercise from walking. (Here’s how to fly to Italy using your airline miles.) See Rome’s sights and retire each night in a points hotel and spend that extra dough on some amazing Italian pasta dinners.
Featured photo by Bence Boros/Unsplash
