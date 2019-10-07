This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
New Yorkers were introduced to Uber Elevate’s latest development last week when Uber Copter rides to JFK airport became available to all riders with the Uber app. This comes just three months after the ride-hailing company began on-demand helicopter rides to NYC-based Platinum and Diamond rewards members. Brian Kelly, The Points Guy, invited Eric Allison, the head of Uber’s Aviation Programs, on Talking Points, to find out why Uber decided to enter this market, their plans for growth and how it differs from its competitors.
Allison explains on the podcast Elevate’s Skyport model, how this multi-modal journey works, the target demographic, and why anyone afraid of helicopter rides has nothing to fear because of Uber’s partnership with HeliFlite.
“We really want to get this one right. And so, we’re really focused on that full multi-modal end-to-end journey that can give our riders a really great experience.”
Uber Copter is designed to be a time-saving mechanism — you won’t be treated to a luxury lounge experience like you would if you were taking a BLADE, and the rides are only available if your pickup or dropoff location is below Houston Street in lower Manhattan. The helicopter rides are currently available both to and from JFK. TPG’s Brendan Dorsey tested Uber Copter, and said his $216 ride, which included his UberX to the Wall Street heliport and the Uber from the private-aviation terminal to Terminal 5 at JFK, saved him about 30 minutes. A Uber Copter ride costs between $200-$225, depending on demand, whereas some Lyft and UberX rides can set you back $100 more or less and leave you in some serious traffic during peak travel times.
Allison and his team oversee all sectors of Uber Elevate, like UberEats via drone delivery and aerial ride-sharing with eVOLT (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft — think flying taxis. You can hear more about Allison’s vision for Uber Elevate by listening above, or wherever you get your podcasts
Featured photo by Brendan Dorsey/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.