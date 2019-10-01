This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Low-cost carrier LEVEL will join partner American Airlines beefing up transatlantic options from Boston next spring.
LEVEL, which is owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways and Iberia, will launch thrice-weekly service between Boston Logan (BOS) and Paris Orly (ORY) on March 31, American said Monday. LEVEL operates Airbus A330-200 aircraft on long-haul routes.
The news about LEVEL’s new route was tucked into American’s announcement that it will resume European flights from Boston next spring, as well. The Oneworld Alliance carrier will offer once daily service to London Heathrow (LHR), for a total of five daily flights with its partner British Airways, from March 29.
The new routes come as U.S. carriers ratchet up international competition in Boston. Delta Air Lines touted international connections when it upgraded the city to a hub earlier this year, and JetBlue Airways plans to debut its first transatlantic flights to London from Logan and New York JFK in 2021.
American ended flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) from Boston — its last route to Europe from Logan — in 2017. American flew to London until 2012, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
LEVEL will compete against a number of carriers on the route. Delta and its joint-venture partner Air France already fly from Boston to Paris Charles de Gaulle, as does European low-cost giant Norwegian, Diio schedules show. LEVEL’s Boston-Paris service is slightly different in that it will operate to Paris’ secondary Orly airport.
